Texas getting healthy ahead of Oklahoma game

Other than two players that Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said on Monday are out for the season — junior linebacker Malcolm Roach (fractured foot) and redshirt tight end Rob Cummins (knee) — the Horns are returning to health ahead of Saturday’s game in the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Two players who missed last week’s game in Manhattan are still in concussion protocol, but redshirt freshman safety Montrell Estell and freshman safety BJ Foster are both expected to play against Oklahoma unless they suffer a setback in the next two days.

Senior defensive back Jarmarquis Durst will also return to special teams action after missing last weekend’s game with a shoulder sprain.

Freshman wide receiver Brennan Eagles (hamstring) and senior wide receiver John Burt (foot) will both play. Burt has not seen action this season, so it’s possible that the coaches could look to redshirt him this season.

After playing last weekend against Kansas State, junior center Zach Shackelford is expected to start now that he’s fully recovered or close to fully recovered from the foot sprain that caused him to miss several games. The current plan is to start senior Elijah Rodriguez next to Shackelford at right guard, with sophomore Derek Kerstetter also set to receive some action.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson is still going through return-to-play protocol so he has not been practicing yet. There’s still no timetable for his possible return from the heat illness that caused his hospitalization.