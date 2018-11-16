Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get this weekly NFL Horns up last week due to time constraints.

There wasn’t much action for the former Longhorns throughout Week 10. Adrian Phillips had a stout defensive performance and Marquise Goodwin shined on Monday night, again. Also, there was finally some good news regarding injuries this week, as D’Onta Foreman finally returned to practice this week. The second-year running back started a 21-day return window on Wednesday.

Check out how the rest of the Texas Exes performed this past week.

Injured Reserve: DeShon Elliott (fractured forearm), Chris Warren III (knee), Fozzy Whittaker (ACL), Earl Thomas (broken left tibia), Sam Acho (torn pectoral muscle), Marcus Johnson (torn ligament), Adrian Colbert (ankle)

Malcolm Brown (RB-LAR)

Season Totals: 37 carries for 189 yards (5.1 YPC), 5 receptions for 52 yards (10.4 YPC) — TD

Last Week: 36-31 win vs. Seattle Seahawks

While he didn’t receive any carries, Brown had a nice 10-yard reception. Along with his rushing, he’s starting to establish himself as a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield.

This Week: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

D’Onta Foreman (RB-HOU)

Last Week: BYE

Now fully recovered from his Achilles injury, Foreman returned to practice this week. He could become a crucial part of the Texans offense right away as they push towards an AFC South divisional title.

No. 27 back at practice. pic.twitter.com/95LOOUeWDX — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 14, 2018

This Week: at Washington Redskins (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Marquise Goodwin (WR-SF)

Season Totals: 17 receptions for 339 yards (19.9 YPC) — 4 TDs

Last Week: 27-23 loss vs. New York Giants

The speedster performed at a high-level under the bright lights, once again. Goodwin secured four receptions for 69 yards (17.3 YPC) on Monday night.

A cool moment here between Goodwin and Odell Beckham Jr. performing some pregame dance moves with Goodwin’s sister, Deja. The young woman has cerebral palsy.

OBJ visits Marquise Goodwin's family on the sidelines with some hugs and a dance



(via @49ers) pic.twitter.com/WgseS3ryLt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 13, 2018

This Week: BYE

Geoff Swaim (TE-DAL)

Season Totals: 22 receptions for 218 yards (9.9 YPC) — TD

Last Week: 27-20 win at Philadelphia Eagles

Swaim was held in-check against Jordan Hicks and company, totaling just 13 yards on three receptions.

This Week: at Atlanta Falcons (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Malcom Brown (DT-NE)

Season Totals: 22 tackles (14 solo)

Last Week: 34-10 loss at Tennessee Titans

Brown had a season-high six tackles (two solo) in a loss.

This Week: BYE

Alex Okafor (DE-NO)

Season Totals: 17 tackles (12 solo), 2 sacks, PD

Last Week: 51-14 win at Cincinnati Bengals

As the Saints defense continues to play impressive football, Okafor is playing like it’s his 2017 breakout season all over again. He had a sack and three solo tackles in their blowout victory.

This Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Brian Orakpo (DE-TEN)

Season Totals: 23 tackles (15 solo), sack, 2 PDs, FF

Last Week: 34-10 win vs. New England Patriots

As part of a strong defensive performance, Orakpo had three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss.

This Week: at Indianapolis Colts (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Jordan Hicks (LB-PHI)

Season Totals: 78 tackles (53 solo), 3 sacks, 4 PDs

Last Week: 27-20 loss vs. Dallas Cowboys

Hicks recorded seven tackles (three solo) in a disappointing loss on Sunday night. His 78 total tackles on the season are good for eighth in the league.

This Week: at New Orleans Saints (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Malik Jefferson (LB-CIN)

Season Totals: 7 tackles (4 solo)

Last Week: 51-14 loss vs. New Orleans Saints

While getting some action in a blowout defeat, the rookie made the most of his playing time. Jefferson recorded three tackles (one solo).

This Week: at Baltimore Ravens (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Holton Hill (CB-MIN)

Season Totals: 17 tackles (14 solo), INT, 3 PDs

Last Week: BYE

This Week: at Chicago Bears (Sun. 7:20 p.m. NBC)

Quandre Diggs (SS-DET)

Season Totals: 45 tackles (36 solo), INT, 5 PDs — TD

Last Week: 34-22 loss at Chicago Bears

The Lions secondary had all sorts of problems going up against Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense. Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the struggles, Diggs had a standout tackling performance. He had three popping solo tackles and saved a touchdown on a pass breakup.

This Week: vs. Carolina Panthers (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Adrian Phillips (SS-LAC)

Season Totals: 40 tackles (27 solo), INT, 6 PDs

Last Week: 20-6 win at Oakland Raiders

Phillips was all over the field wrapping up tackles against a struggling Raiders offense. He set a season-high for tackles with nine total tackles (five solo). He added his sixth pass deflection of the season, as well.

This Week: vs. Denver Broncos (Sun. 3:05 p.m. CBS)

Kenny Vaccaro (SS-TEN)

Season Totals: 27 tackles (21 solo), sack, INT, PD

Last Week: 34-10 win vs. New England Patriots

Vaccaro notched five tackles (three solo) and had a crushing tackle for a loss in his first game back from injury. His presence was felt throughout the whole defense in a dominating defensive performance against the almighty Patriots.

Sheesh Kenny Vaccaro pic.twitter.com/EN9N727CEl — Ty Wurth (@WurthDraft) November 11, 2018

This Week: at Indianapolis Colts (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Michael Dickson (P-SEA)

Season Totals: 48 punts — 48.4 YPP, 19 downed inside-the-20

Last Week: 36-31 loss at Los Angeles Rams

Dickson showed his worth against the NFC’s top team this past week. In fact, he outdueled the great Johnny Hekker at his own game. He averaged 55 yards on three punts and pinned the Rams offense inside-the-20 with a 68-yard bomb. The Aussie currently ranks fifth in the NFL in yards per punt.

This Week: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Phil Dawson (K-ARI)

Season Totals: 4-for-6 FGs (66.7%), 14-for-14 XPs (100%)

Last Week: 26-14 loss at Kansas City Chiefs

Dawson converted on both of his extra point attempts but did not get the chance to kick any field goals in this one.

This Week: vs. Oakland Raiders (Sun. 3:05 p.m. CBS)

Justin Tucker (K-BAL)

Season Totals: 16-for-18 FGs (88.9%), 21-for-22 XPs (95.5%)

Last Week: BYE

This Week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)