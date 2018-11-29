Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Regular Season Week 13

Outside of some Colt McCoy Turkey Day action, it was a rather quiet week for the Texas Longhorns alumni in the NFL. The injuries continue to pile up as kicker Phil Dawson was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. McCoy flashed moments of greatness and some not-so-great moments in a loss against the Cowboys. He’ll be back on prime time this week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Check out how all of the NFL Longhorns performed throughout Week 12 below.

Week 12 Injuries: Geoff Swaim (shoulder), Jordan Hicks (calf)

Injured Reserve: DeShon Elliott (fractured forearm), Chris Warren III (knee), Fozzy Whittaker (ACL), Earl Thomas (broken left tibia), Sam Acho (torn pectoral muscle), Marcus Johnson (torn ligament), Adrian Colbert (ankle), Phil Dawson (hip)

Colt McCoy (QB-WAS)

Season Totals: 30-for-50 (60%) for 322 yards (10.7 yards per completion), — 3 TDs/2 INTs, 10 carries for 63 yards (6.3 YPC)

Last Week: 31-23 loss at Dallas Cowboys

McCoy had quite the up-and-down performance in Dallas. He had no problem moving the ball against the Cowboys stout defense, but three turnovers provided costly. McCoy threw for 268 yards on 24-for-38 with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 28 yards on the ground. McCoy threw a perfect pass to Jordan Reed for a 53-yard score to get the Redskins on the board.

Outside of that big play, it was a rather tough day for the veteran backup quarterback. He made some wrong reads, stared down his receivers too often, and failed to take care of the ball. The offensive line protecting him didn’t help the cause much, either.

McCoy and the Redskins will be in the spotlight once again on Monday night. This time they’ll be on the road against the other competing NFC East squad — the Philadelphia Eagles.

This Week: at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Malcolm Brown (RB-LAR)

Season Totals: 41 carries for 204 yards (5 YPC), 5 receptions for 52 yards (10.4 YPC) — TD

Last Week: BYE

This Week: at Detroit Lions (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Marquise Goodwin (WR-SF)

Season Totals: 17 receptions for 339 yards (19.9 YPC) — 4 TDs

Last Week: 27-9 loss at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Goodwin was held out of Sunday’s game due to “personal reasons”.

In non-related NFL game news, NASA celebrated a landing on Mars with one of Goodwin’s touchdown celebrations from earlier this season.

NASA celebrated landing on Mars with Marquise Goodwin’s TD celly



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/yX0GMGit1y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2018

This Week: at Seattle Seahawks (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Desmond Harrison (OT-CLE)

Last Week: 35-20 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Greg Robinson replaced Harrison at the left tackle position and got the start against Cincinnati.

This Week: at Houston Texans (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Connor Williams (OT-DAL)

Last Week: 31-23 win vs. Washington Redskins

Williams received some reps at left tackle this week until Fleming returned to the game. Cowboys beat writers expect Dallas to start Su’a-Filo over Williams at left guard with them facing defensive tackle Marcus Davenport tonight.

Cowboys’ expected starting offensive line tonight:



LT: Cameron Fleming

LG: Xavier Su’a-Filo

C: Joe Looney

RG: Zack Martin

RT: La’el Collins — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 29, 2018

This Week: vs. New Orleans Saints (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Malcom Brown (DT-NE)

Season Totals: 23 tackles (14 solo)

Last Week: 27-13 win at New York Jets

Brown was in on a tackle for his only statistical action of the game.

This Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Brian Orakpo (DE-TEN)

Season Totals: 27 tackles (17 solo), 1.5 sacks, FF, FR, 2 PDs

Last Week: 34-17 loss at Houston Texans

Orakpo had four total tackles (two solos) and was in on a sack on Monday night.

This Week: vs. New York Jets (Sun. 3:05 p.m. CBS)

Alex Okafor (DE-NO)

Season Totals: 21 tackles (15 solo), 3 sacks, PD

Last Week: 31-17 win vs. Atlanta Falcons

Okafor had two solo tackles as the Saints improved their win streak to 10 straight wins.

This Week: at Dallas Cowboys (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Holton Hill (CB-MIN)

Season Totals: 18 tackles (15 solo), INT, 3 PDs

Last Week: 24-17 win vs. Green Bay Packers

After Xavier Rhodes went out with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter, Hill filled in for him. Although he did not crack the stat sheet, the undrafted rookie cornerback helped seal a win on defense. If Rhodes is unable to play this Sunday, Hill will get his second career start against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

This Week: at New England Patriots (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Quandre Diggs (SS-DET)

Season Totals: 52 tackles (43 solo), INT, 5 PDs — TD

Last Week: 23-16 loss vs. Chicago Bears

Diggs displayed his elite tackling ability with five solo tackles in the early Thanksgiving day matchup.

This Week: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Adrian Phillips (SS-LAC)

Season Totals: 46 tackles (32 solo), INT, 6 PDs

Last Week: 45-10 win vs. Arizona Cardinals

Phillips recorded three solo tackles on a not-so-busy afternoon against the struggling Cardinals.

This Week: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sun. 7:20 p.m. NBC)

Kenny Vaccaro (SS-TEN)

Season Totals: 41 tackles (28 solo), 2 sacks, INT, PD

Last Week: 34-17 loss at Houston Texans

While the Titans defense got gashed through the air and ground, Vaccaro played his part as an in-the-box safety— totaling eight tackles (three solo) and a sack. His speed was exposed after he got burned on Lamar Miller’s 97-yard touchdown run.

This Week: vs. New York Jets (Sun. 3:05 p.m. CBS)

Michael Dickson (P-SEA)

Season Totals: 51 punts — 48.6 YPP, 19 downed inside-the-20

Last Week: 30-27 win at Carolina Panthers

Dickson averaged 52.7 yards on three punts with a long of 62 yards. He continues to prove himself as the league’s most emerging punter this season.

This Week: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Phil Dawson (K-ARI)

Season Totals: 5-for-8 FGs (62.5%), 15-for-15 XPs (100%)

Last Week: 45-10 loss at Los Angeles Chargers

After returning from a one-week injury, Dawson went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts in a blowout loss. It was announced Monday that Dawson was placed on injured reserve with a lingering hip injury.

This Week: at Green Bay Packers (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Justin Tucker (K-BAL)

Season Totals: 21-for-23 FGs (91.3%), 26-for-27 XPs (96.3%)

Last Week: 34-17 win vs. Oakland Raiders

Tucker was perfect on the day after nailing all four extra point attempts and both field goal attempts. The field goals came from 28 and 47 yards out.

This Week: at Atlanta Falcons (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)