Texas extends an offer to rising 2021 OT Erick Cade

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff has extended an offer to rising 2021 Denton Braswell offensive tackle Erick Cade, according to a post from his high school’s football Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

'21 OL Erick Cade picks up a BIG TIME offer from The University of Texas❗️#BLS➡️#HookEm ❓ pic.twitter.com/mCPeCVj05t — Braswell Bengal Football (@BengalLifestyle) December 11, 2018

Cade is slowly emerging as a prospect that has potential to be one of the highly sought after offensive tackles of his class as he finished up a stellar sophomore campaign. Texas is the ninth school to offer Cade, next to Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and SMU, among others.

Cade becomes only the 11th overall prospect and fifth offensive tackle the Texas coaching staff has offered from the 2021 class. That goes to show what type of ability and upside he possesses.

As for the Longhorns, they hold two commitments at the offensive tackle position for the 2019 recruiting class from Conroe Oak Ridge standout Tyler Johnson and North Forest go-getter Javonne Shepherd. Tom Herman and his staff have already landed a 2020 offensive line verbal commitment from Helotes O’Connor offensive guard Logan Parr. If the staff is not able to lock up key targets in the trenches this cycle, 2020 and 2021 recruiting class will be heavily focused on that section of the offense.

At 6’7, 290 pounds, Cade is currently not ranked at the moment, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.