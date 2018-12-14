Over a year ago, Holton Hill was dismissed from the Texas Longhorns football team due to a continuous violation of team rules. Hill’s draft stock plummeted due to this and he ended up going undrafted. Now, the undrafted rookie cornerback is starting for the Minnesota Vikings and making plays on Monday night.

Hill was targeted six times against the Seahawks. Of those six targets, he allowed just three receptions and had two pass breakups. While the Vikings may have lost, they’ve solidified their cornerback depth by picking up an undrafted steal in Hill.

Things are starting to heat up for the last wild-card spot in the AFC. Four teams are currently tied at 7-6 — Ravens, Colts, Dolphins, and Titans.

Another Longhorn is headed to the IR after the Rams placed Malcolm Brown on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Week 14 Inactives: Geoff Swaim (shoulder), Jordan Hicks (calf), D’Onta Foreman (achilles)

Injured Reserve: DeShon Elliott (fractured forearm), Chris Warren III (knee), Fozzy Whittaker (ACL), Earl Thomas (broken left tibia), Sam Acho (torn pectoral muscle), Marcus Johnson (torn ligament), Adrian Colbert (ankle), Phil Dawson (hip), Colt McCoy (fractured fibula), Malcolm Brown (shoulder)

Malcolm Brown (RB-LAR)

Last Week: 15-6 loss at Chicago Bears

After injuring his shoulder against the Lions two weeks ago, it was determined by the Rams this week to place Malcolm Brown on the IR. This is unfortunate news for a guy that was having his most productive season yet.

This Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 7:20 p.m. NBC)

Season Totals: 43 carries for 212 yards (4.9 YPC), 5 receptions for 52 yards (10.4 YPC) — TD

Marquise Goodwin (WR-SF)

Last Week: 20-14 win vs. Denver Broncos

After missing the last two games due to a personal matter, Goodwin returned to action this past week. He caught two passes for 20 yards in his first game back.

Goodwin is listed as questionable (calf) for this week’s game against the Seahawks.

This Week: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Sun. 3:05 p.m. FOX)

Season Totals: 19 receptions for 359 yards (18.9 YPC) — 4 TDs

Malcom Brown (DT-NE)

Last Week: 34-33 loss at Miami Dolphins

Brown remains one of the most inconsistent defensive tackles in the league. Just two weeks after having a dominating performance, Miami’s below average run game gashed Brown and the Patriots up the middle. They averaged 9.0 YPC on just 21 carries. Brown was in on two tackles for the game.

This Week: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sun. 3:25 p.m. CBS)

Season Totals: 30 tackles (15 solo)

Poona Ford (DT-SEA)

Last Week: 21-7 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Ford had another solo tackle in a Monday night victory.

This Week: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 3:05 p.m. FOX)

Season Totals: 9 solo tackles

Alex Okafor (DE-NO)

Last Week: 28-14 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Okafor had four solo tackles in a win.

This Week: at Carolina Panthers (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Season Totals: 29 tackles (20 solo), 3 sacks, PD

Brian Orakpo (DE-TEN)

Last Week: 30-9 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Orakpo had a solo tackle and two quarterback pressures on Thursday night.

This Week: at New York Giants (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Season Totals: 28 tackles (18 solo), 1.5 sacks, FF, FR, 3 PDs

Holton Hill (CB-MIN)

Last Week: 21-7 loss at Seattle Seahawks

With Trae Waynes out, Hill made his second consecutive start at cornerback for the Vikings. He delivered in a big way. The former undrafted rookie had eight total tackles (seven solo) and three pass breakups on Monday night.

NFL Draft Scout Matt Miller took notice of Hill’s performance. Miller tweeted, “If Holton Hill can stay out of trouble, he’s going to be a very good cornerback. Already see flashes of that.”

Hill received an 89.7 PFF grade for this performance and is currently the 16th highest grade cornerback in coverage. Awesome to see him get on the right track and show his potential.

This Week: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Season Totals: 29 tackles (25 solo), INT, 6 PBUs

Quandre Diggs (SS-DET)

Last Week: 17-3 win at Arizona Cardinals

Another week, another game filled with some big hits from Quandre Diggs. Diggs recorded four solo tackles with a tackle for a loss in a low-scoring win. He also saved a touchdown by making a huge one-on-one tackle in space against David Johnson inside-the-10.

Diggs is one of two defensive backs to total 110 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and a pick-six since 2017. He has quietly emerged as one the best tackling safeties in the league since he moved to strong safety last season.

Turn the sound ON!pic.twitter.com/VOaEY9zf1q — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2018

This Week: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Season Totals: 62 tackles (52 solo), 2 INTs, 8 PBUs — TD

Adrian Phillips (SS-LAC)

Last Week: 26-20 win vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Phillips’ impressive year continued on Sunday as he notched five solo tackles (TFL) and his eighth pass breakup of the season.

This Week: at Kansas City Chiefs (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Season Totals: 60 tackles (42 solo), INT, 8 PBUs

Kenny Vaccaro (SS-TEN)

Last Week: 30-9 win vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Vaccaro and the rest of the Titans defense thrived against backup quarterback Cody Kessler. Jacksonville managed to score just nine points against Tennessee’s stifling defense. Vaccaro totaled four tackles (three solo) and a had a pass breakup in their win.

This Week: at New York Giants (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Season Totals: 47 tackles (32 solo), 2 sacks, INT, 3 PDs

Michael Dickson (P-SEA)

Last Week: 21-7 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dickson booted five punts for an average of 44.0 yards with three of those downed inside-the-20 on Monday night. From his accuracy to his distance (long of 55) and hang time, everything was on display for the Aussie under the bright lights.

This Week: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 3:05 p.m. FOX)

Season Totals: 60 punts — 48.3 YPP, 23 downed inside-the-20

Justin Tucker (K-BAL)

Last Week: 27-24 OT loss at Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker made a 28-yard field goal and all three of his extra point attempts as Baltimore fell to Kansas City in overtime.

This Week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Season Totals: 26-for-28 FGs (92.9%), 29-for-30 XPs (96.7%)