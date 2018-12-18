Rangy 3-star WR Kennedy Lewis commits to Texas over Baylor, Washington

For the second time in as many days, the Texas Longhorns picked up a pledge just prior to the early signing period. After Fullerton College outside linebacker Caleb Johnson joined Tom Herman’s 2019 class on Monday, the latest addition came on Tuesday as Melissa wide receiver Kennedy Lewis brought his recruitment to a close, announcing his commitment to Texas over options including Baylor, Washington, and Florida.

Committed‼️ I will be signing tomorrow @ Melissa HS in the gym @ 11:50! Come out and support pic.twitter.com/lTmPR6WbyJ — Kennedy C Lewis (@Kennedy_lewis35) December 18, 2018

A three-star talent formerly committed to TCU, Lewis was thought to be coming aboard Texas’ 2019 recruiting haul more than a month ago. After reopening his recruitment on Oct. 16, just days after an Oct. 12 official visit to Texas, Lewis’ recruitment almost immediately swung in favor of the Horns.

Shortly thereafter, Lewis returned to the Forty Acres for an unofficial visit on Nov. 1, and then just days later, set a decision date for Nov. 9. On Nov. 8, however, Lewis took to Twitter to announce that a delay in his decision, which opened the door for other programs to push — programs such as Baylor and Washington.

The Bears and Huskies each made the most of the late opportunity.

Throughout the final three weeks of the early signing period, Baylor and Washington each made multiple in-home visits with the three-star wide out, and furthermore, Lewis officially visited both — Baylor and Washington on Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, respectively — with an official trip to Florida in between the two on Dec. 7.

All the while, though, Texas maintained contact with the in-state product, and after the Longhorns lost a pledge from four-star Odessa Permian athlete Peyton Powell last Thursday, the media perception was that the momentum was now back in favor of the burnt orange. Since Saturday, 10 Crystal Ball picks were placed projections Lewis to the Longhorns, and of course, on Tuesday, those predictions came to fruition.

The latest pledge to join the Longhorns now becomes the fourth wide receiver to side with Texas this cycle, joining a trio of four-star talents in Scottsdale (Az.) Notre Dame Preparatory star Jake Smith, Cuero standout Jordan Whittington, and Saint Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic product Marcus Washington.

Burnt Orange Nation’s Joe Hamilton detailed what Lewis brings to the table:

Kennedy Lewis is a long, rangy prospect with a tall stature and a frame that will be able to add a substantial amount of weight as he enters the Longhorns strength and conditioning program. Because of his size and athletic ability, he’s able to go up and make those difficult catches over the top of cornerbacks. Being able to locate the ball and maintain possession while a defender is draped all over him might be the most intriguing aspect of Lewis’ game when he’s on the field. He is also deceptive in the speed department and frequently gets behind the secondary. Whether it’s on a deep ball or a quick screen, Lewis is a difficult player to contain. Making more grabs away from his body and becoming a better overall route runner will be some areas in his game he’ll need to improve on as he develops his game with the Longhorns.

As a senior, Lewis utilized said skill set to the tune of 47 receptions for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns, which actually marked a slight regression from his junior efforts of 48 receptions for 1,099 yards and 11 scores.

With Kennedy in the fold, Texas’ 2019 class is now up to 22 members entering the early signing period, and ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, per the 247Sports Composite.