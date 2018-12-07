Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Regular Season Week 13

The injuries continue to pile up for the Texas Longhorns in the NFL. Colt McCoy’s fractured fibula injury marks the ninth Texas-ex to suffer a season-ending injury. The veteran backup quarterback was playing some solid football in place of Alex Smith, too.

In some rare positive injury news, D’Onta Foreman is set to return from an Achilles injury that occurred a year ago to this month on Sunday.

Adrian Phillips and the Chargers came back from a double-digit halftime deficit to stun the Steelers at home on Sunday night. The Chargers are a win and some help away from clinching a postseason berth.

Check out how all of the NFL Longhorns performed throughout Week 13 below.

Week 13 Injuries: Geoff Swaim (shoulder), Jordan Hicks (calf), Marquise Goodwin (personal)

Injured Reserve: DeShon Elliott (fractured forearm), Chris Warren III (knee), Fozzy Whittaker (ACL), Earl Thomas (broken left tibia), Sam Acho (torn pectoral muscle), Marcus Johnson (torn ligament), Adrian Colbert (ankle), Phil Dawson (hip), Colt McCoy (fractured fibula)

Colt McCoy (QB-WAS)

Season Totals: 34-for-54 (63%) for 372 yards (10.9 yards per completion), — 3 TDs/2 INTs, 10 carries for 63 yards (6.3 YPC)

Last Week: 28-13 loss at Philadelphia Eagles

McCoy was a perfect 4-for-4 passing with 50 yards before fracturing his fibula in his right leg. McCoy’s football career has been filled with bad injury luck and that didn’t change on Monday. Just as he finally got an opportunity to start again, it all disappeared on one play. Recently-signed Mark Sanchez will take over the starting quarterback duties.

Malcolm Brown (RB-LAR)

Season Totals: 43 carries for 212 yards (4.9 YPC), 5 receptions for 52 yards (10.4 YPC) — TD

Last Week: 30-16 win at Detroit Lions

Brown carried the ball twice for eight yards in a win.

This Week: at Chicago Bears (Sun. 7:20 p.m. NBC)

D’Onta Foreman (RB-HOU)

This Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

The Houston Texans activated D’Onta Foreman off the injured reserve list and is set to join the active roster this week. While it’s unclear how much he’ll play this Sunday, this is huge news for the Texans going forward. They currently sit atop the AFC South at 9-3.

UPDATE: The #Texans have activated D'Onta Foreman off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.



2️⃣7️⃣ » https://t.co/te68sgr2b4 pic.twitter.com/UL3iVi4Sdc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 4, 2018

"It's very special. It's basically what I've been working for all year."



RB D'Onta Foreman on his return from injury and joining the active roster. pic.twitter.com/VBKPDHZlp3 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 6, 2018

Malcom Brown (DT-NE)

Season Totals: 28 tackles (15 solo)

Last Week: 24-10 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Brown played a big part in why Minnesota struggled to run the ball up-the-middle. He was the definition of a run-stopper with five total tackles (one solo). Brown is at his best when he’s used in early-down situations against the run.

This Week: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12:00 p.m. CBS)

Poona Ford (DT-SEA)

Season Totals: 8 solo tackles

Last Week: 43-16 win vs. San Francisco 49ers

The undrafted rookie made his first career NFL start at defensive tackle on Sunday. He got off to a hot start by making a tackle in each of his first two plays from scrimmage. Ford finished with four solo tackles in a winning effort.

This Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Brian Orakpo (DE-TEN)

Season Totals: 27 tackles (17 solo), 1.5 sacks, FF, FR, 3 PDs

Last Week: 26-22 win vs. New York Jets

While he didn’t have any tackles, Orakpo notched his third pass deflection of the season.

This Week: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Alex Okafor (DE-NO)

Season Totals: 25 tackles (16 solo), 3 sacks, PD

Last Week: 13-10 loss at Dallas Cowboys

Okafor totaled four tackles (one solo) in a losing effort on Thursday night in Dallas.

This Week: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sun. 12:00 p.m. FOX)

Holton Hill (CB-MIN)

Season Totals: 21 tackles (17 solo), INT, 3 PDs

Last Week: 24-10 loss at New England Patriots

Injuries to the Vikings starting two cornerbacks led to significant playing time for Hill. With Rhodes limited and Waynes out, Hill played 76-percent of the snaps at cornerback. The rookie played well as he totaled three tackles (two solo) against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

This Week: at Seattle Seahawks (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Quandre Diggs (SS-DET)

Season Totals: 58 tackles (48 solo), 2 INTs, 7 PDs — TD

Last Week: 30-16 loss vs. Los Angeles Rams

As bad as the Lions have been this season, their starting strong safety has been a surprising star for them on defense. Extending Diggs’ contract before the season paid off.

Diggs had six total tackles (five solo), two pass deflections, and an interception on a Jared Goff overthrow against the Rams on Sunday. His first pass breakup was a textbook closing hit on Robert Woods down the field. He timed the throw perfectly, closed in and hit Woods in the chest to jar the ball loose.

Since the 2017 season, only four NFL players have posted over 100 tackles, 15 pass deflections, five tackles for a loss, five interceptions, and at least one sack. Quandre Diggs is one of them.

Quandre Diggs murdering people out here pic.twitter.com/QMAz6HqpHI — Detroit Videos (@DetroitVideos) December 2, 2018

This Week: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Adrian Phillips (SS-LAC)

Season Totals: 55 tackles (37 solo), INT, 7 PBUs

Last Week: 33-30 win at Pittsburgh Steelers

Adrian Phillips and the Chargers finally got the chance to prove themselves in a thrilling Sunday night win in Pittsburgh. The Chargers erased a 16-point deficit and hit a game-winning field goal to walk out victorious. Phillips recorded nine total tackles (five solo) and had a pass breakup.

This Week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sun. 3:05 p.m. CBS)

Kenny Vaccaro (SS-TEN)

Season Totals: 43 tackles (29 solo), 2 sacks, INT, 2 PDs

Last Week: 26-22 win vs. New York Jets

Vaccaro had two total tackles (one solo) and a pass deflection as the Titans picked up a must-win victory at home.

This Week: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thurs. 7:20 p.m. NFL Network)

Michael Dickson (P-SEA)

Season Totals: 55 punts — 48.7 YPP, 20 downed inside-the-20

Last Week: 43-16 win vs. San Francisco 49ers

Dickson continued his outstanding rookie season with another quality punting performance. He averaged 49.8 yards on four punts with a long of 56 yards.

This Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ESPN)

Justin Tucker (K-BAL)

Season Totals: 25-for-27 FGs (92.6%), 26-for-27 XPs (96.3%)

Last Week: 26-16 win at Atlanta Falcons

Tucker was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals kicking indoors in Atlanta. He connected from 21, 41, 45, and 47 yards out. Sitting at 7-5, Tucker and the Ravens currently hold the last AFC Wild Card spot by a full game.

This Week: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sun. 12:00 p.m. ESPN)