Texas JUCO LB target Caleb Johnson sets decision date

In the coming days, the Texas Longhorns could add an instant-impact piece to the 2019 recruiting class when Fullerton College linebacker Caleb Johnson makes his decision between four schools on Dec. 13:

Commiting on December 13th pic.twitter.com/w12HJfOlFw — Caleb Johnson (@CalebJohnsun) December 9, 2018

The 6’1, 215-pounder will decide between Arkansas, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas.

A former Iowa State commit, Johnson opened up his recruitment in early October just days before taking his official visit to Austin. Since then, he’s also taken trips to Fayetteville and Eugene, with the Ducks seemingly looming as the biggest threat to the Longhorns.

“[I’d] fit very well,” Johnson previously told Burnt Orange Nation when asked how he would fit Orlando’s defense. “I think Rover is the perfect position for me... I’m planning on starting wherever I go.”

Here’s the recent breakdown on Johnson’s recruitment by BON’s Cody Daniel:

As you may know by now, Johnson grew up as a Ducks fan on the West Coast, and much like the Longhorns, Oregon has an immediate need for Johnson’s services with Kaulana Apelu graduating. That’s a point that was likely hammered away days ago during his Oregon official visit on Nov. 30, and then emphasized from the Texas point of view yet again during an in-home visit on Dec. 4. Johnson’s Crystal Ball expects Texas to take the cake, and understandably so, but with how close this recruitment is down the stretch, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Johnson does opt to sign with Oregon. In any case, Texas has reason to feel confident about its current standing with Johnson, who will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Texas currently has three linebacker pledges in the 2019 class, including the nation’s No. 4 inside linebacker in California product De’Grabriel Floyd. In the months since defensive coordinator Todd Orlando extended an offer to Johnson in mid-August, he’s only further emerged as the key remaining target.

So next Thursday will be a big day for the Horns in finishing the current cycle with one of the nation’s best classes. And, more importantly, one that fills all the needs, like landing a linebacker capable of contributing immediately with the starters at Mac and Rover departing.