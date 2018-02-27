TE Garrett Gray is no longer with the Texas football program

When the Texas Longhorns recently released an updated spring roster, senior tight end Garrett Gray was not present. On Tuesday, a school official confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman that Gray is no longer with the football program.

The 6’4, 240-pounder was a member of the 2014 recruiting class and redshirted his first season in Austin before spending two years as a part-time special teams contributor. Last season, Gray emerged as the starter at tight end after making the switch from wide receiver when Andrew Beck suffered an injury.

Against Maryland in the season opener, Gray caught four passes for 18 yards, the first receptions of his career. In the following game, however, Gray suffered a knee injury and was never able to return to the field. Prior to the Texas Bowl, he was suspended, which likely helped precipitate his departure.

Gray had one season of eligibility remaining and could elect to become a graduate transfer or transfer to an FCS program.

Recruited out of Marble Falls, Gray was a latecomer to the football program after focusing on basketball through his first two years of high school. Under current Austin Westlake head coach Todd Dodge, Gray quickly emerged as a big-play threat, recording 2,588 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns on 160 receptions as a junior and senior.

Gray chose Texas in 2013 over offers from Cal, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, UCLA, and others.

The departure leaves Texas with three healthy scholarship tight ends for the spring — Beck, redshirt freshman Reese Leitao, and redshirt freshman Max Cummins, who spent last season at defensive end. Sophomore Cade Brewer will miss spring practice after sustaining an ACL injury late in the 2017 season.