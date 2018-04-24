With the planning stages of the south end zone expansion of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium underway, Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte teased an upcoming survey for fans and seemingly revealed a rendering of what that expansion could look like:

Here’s the initial scope of that project:

The scope of this project is proposed to include new exclusive suites, clubs, open air concourses, restroom facilities, new coaches offices, a banquet kitchen, premium, Loge, and student seating, private game-day parking, branding graphics, Longhorn Network areas, Sports Medicine/Nutrition areas, hydrotherapy, and other support spaces.

The school already held a pre-submittal conference last week and wants submission of qualification by May 3. So the project is definitely generating some momentum since the posting went up two weeks ago.

The rendering shows increased seating replacing the current bleachers under the videoboard, but it’s a bit more difficult to tell where the higher-end amenities are located. The rendering does clearly show multi-level decks on each side of a wider videoboard that likely attach to some type of premium seating.

At field level, the school could also choose to build exclusive suites and it appears that may be the case in the rendering. If so, those areas would echo the field-level suits at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The video board is also low enough that many spectators in the stadium won’t have an obstructed view of the ever-changing Austin skyline looking south to downtown. Nice bonus for the atmosphere in the stadium, especially given recent issues reaching its current capacity.

