Texas misses the cut for 4-star CB Chris Steele

The hopes of landing Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco product Chris Steele took an apparently fatal blow for the Texas Longhorns when the nation’s No. 4 cornerback did not include the Horns among his top eight schools:

Texas was considered one of the schools contending for the last official visit from Steele, who has taken trips to LSU and Oklahoma and has scheduled official visits to Florida and South Carolina next month.

The 6’1, 188-pounder plays for Texas-based 7-on-7 team FAST Houston and visited Austin this year, giving head coach Tom Herman and his staff hope that the Longhorns could eventually land Steele.

Unfortunately, that won’t happen as recruiting defensive backs has become more difficult following the historic haul in the 2018 class.

Texas currently holds a commitment from one defensive back, Georgia standout Kenyatta Watson II, and remains in a strong position for another California product, safety Chris Adimora.