Tom Herman to receive contract extension next week

Next week, the Board of Regents will convene, with one of the major agenda items posted on Friday evening including a contract extension for Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman, as first noted by the Austin American-Statesman.

Following the program’s first 10-win season since 2009, Herman will receive two extra years on his contract at $6.5 million for 2022 and $6.750 million for 2023, though those yearly increases are the same as those set by the original contract he signed in Nov. 2016. Herman’s annual compensation will remain set at $3.5 million, with the increases set for his 1-0 Culture LLC — $3 million in 2022 and $3.25 million in 2023.

The school will also owe Herman two retention payments of $1 million each through the course of his contract, as well as potential bonuses for winning the Big 12 Championship game ($100,000), the College Football Playoff championship game ($250,000), National Coach of the Year ($100,000), and Big 12 Coach of the Year ($50,000).

Two assistants are set to receive new contracts — wide receivers coach Corby Meekins ($290,000) and cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator Jason Washington (310,000), who will receive a 12 percent raise of $35,000 per year.