Texas debuts live webcam of south end zone expansion

In early May, the Texas Longhorns officially broke ground on the south end zone expansion at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, a $175 million project with a scheduled completion date a little more than two years from now, just in time for the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, at the request of fans, the school debuted the live webcam that will allow the burnt orange faithful to keep track of the developments in the stadium.

So far, the construction crew has demolished the permanent bleachers that debuted for the 2009 season and held 4,525 fans. Those bleachers pushed the stadium capacity past 100,000.

According to a report from The Football Brainiacs, the scoreboard will remain in place during the 2019 season, but come down in 2020 as the Phase 2 structure takes shape. The first phase will build the framework for the stadium’s new south bowl.

Here’s how the school describes the improvements:

The design of the new South End Zone will fully enclose the stadium for the first time in DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium’s 95-year history, carrying over the architecture of the north and east sides through new entry towers and filling in the corners with concessions-equipped terraces. One of the project’s crown jewels lies inside the seating bowl. A Longhorn-shaped balcony designed into the end zone seating will be visible from the air and is the first time a logo will be carved into a seating bowl. It will offer a unique new home for football coaches’ offices and provide an electric atmosphere that everyone can embrace.

“It’s ultimately for our players,” head coach Tom Herman said at the ground-breaking ceremony. “When you come to The University of Texas, you deserve to train in the finest facilities in the country. We’re close right now with the renovations that we did when we first got here with our locker room and weight room, and this new project will certainly put us in the upper echelon of training facilities nationwide. At the same time, it will really enhance our gameday atmosphere for our fans.”