Texas offers elite 4-star 2021 QB Jalen Milroe

One of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback’s in the 2021 cycle has officially become a Texas Longhorn target.

Katy Tompkins quarterback Jalen Milroe has been a prospect waiting to get the nod from the Texas coaching staff, and he finally received that opportunity after a conversation with offensive coordinator Tim Beck. Sunday afternoon, Milroe took to Twitter to announce his offer.

In light of being recognized for his overall talent and upside, Milroe has begun to gain interest from notable programs on the recruiting trail. With 19 total offers from school’s like Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, Milroe is becoming one of the hottest in-state recruits at his position.

The Longhorns have been a school that Milroe has followed for quite some time and after picking up his latest offer from the Horns, the four-star standout is ecstatic.

“This offer means a lot,” Milroe expressed to BON. “I have watched Texas ever since I was in youth ball. I always threw up the Hook’em sign to my parents because I loved the program. I have family members who went to Texas and I grew up in Texas so I have that Texas back ground in my family.”

A soon-to-be junior, Milroe is currently on the rise after flashing some intriguing attributes in his first year on varsity as the starter. In his efforts as a true dual-threat signal caller, Milroe helped transform a Tompkins program that was winless during his freshman year into a playoff-bound promising squad that went 10-3 last season. Milroe finished the season with 1,420 yards through the air, another 609 yards on the ground, and 20 total touchdowns.

Texas has now offered three quarterback’s from the 2021 cycle, with Parish Episcopal’s top-ranked dual-threat quarterback Preston Stone and California gunslinger Jake Garcia being the other two.

At 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, Milroe is ranked as the No. 78 player in his class and as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback.