Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Latest C-USA moves signal conference realignment may be over ... for now

After the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announced their impending departure from the Big 12 Conference for the SEC, the realignment dominoes have continued falling across both FBS and FCS football, with at least three programs moving up to FBS so far.

Now, it seems as though things are slowing down after news broke today that Middle Tennessee State intends to remain in Conference-USA, bringing its membership to eight.

Middle Tennessee is sticking with C-USA.



Why they stayed and what's next for WKU and the MAC: https://t.co/Xy1rtV6mNf — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 10, 2021

To be clear, this is all Texas and Oklahoma’s fault. And folks, it’s been fun to watch.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian must go all-in on portal

Austin American-Statesman: Longhorns ‘everything they’re advertised to be’ in season-opening win

Austin American-Statesman: Slumping Longhorns look for return of fun, wins on the football field

Austin American-Statesman: Texas opens season with a 131-point outburst as No. 3 Stanford awaits

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas football fans need to know about Kansas: Pair of teams desperate for wins clash

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Houston Baptist: Longhorns flex depth in season opener

247Sports: The Brew: How will Chris Beard’s No. 5 Longhorns deal with No. 1 Gonzaga’s size?

247Sports: Reaction to the Bo Davis video: Players who can’t stand the heat shouldn’t be at a place like Texas

247Sports: With shooters abound, offense for Chris Beard, Texas ‘could be something special’

247Sports: Bo Davis’ rant after loss to Iowa State sheds light on uphill battle Texas staff faces

247Sports: Mike at Night: Searching for perspective in the middle of a poor season

Inside Texas: Texas’ quarterback situation remains clear as mud

Inside Texas: Bo Davis, he’s a Longhorn legend

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

What the Bo Davis rant says about the current state of Texas football

No. 5 Texas runs away from Houston Baptist in 92-48 victory

Texas releases Kansas depth chart

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: David Pierce: ‘Texas fans will not be disappointed’ with class of 2022

247Sports: 2024 OL Nate Kibble talks Texas offer

247Sports: Future Focus: 23 prospects in 2023 who could become household name

247Sports: National Signing Day: Seven sneaky good classes

247Sports: Texas still standing out for 2023 WR Ashton Cozart

Inside Texas: Recruiting notes: Bravion Rogers, Dylan Raiola, Portal shopping list

Inside Texas: Wednesday: A needed commitment to football

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: 2021-2022 Baylor Bears basketball schedule preview

Our Daily Bears: Baylor ranked No. 13 in CFP rankings

Our Daily Bears: What we learned from TCU and the impact on the OU game

Our Daily Bears: Baylor’s defense will respond against Oklahoma

Viva the Matadors: Relationships and passion will define the new era of Tech football

Viva the Matadors: Previewing the loaded Big 12 conference on opening night

Frogs O’ War: ‘Ohhh the Spencer Sanders roller coaster’: A Q&A with Cowboys Ride For Free

Cowboys Ride For Free: Cowboys Basketball: Oklahoma State 88, UT Arlington 45

Cowboys Ride For Free: Going Bowling: Throw the CFP rankings out the window!

The Smoking Musket: Sherman, Osabuohien lead West Virginia past Oakland in season opener

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Otzelberger gets his first and hundredth win

Rock Chalk Talk: Recap: Jayhawks pull away from Spartans

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL fined Aaron Rodgers for COVID violations and the punishment is a joke

SB Nation: Dalvin Cook’s domestic violence allegations, explained

SB Nation: College Football Playoff Rapid Reactions: Wait...why are Iowa and Purdue here?

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball is getting off to a hot start.

Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named to the Shaun Alexander Award watch list.