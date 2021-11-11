A salute to the military veterans of Texas Longhorn football

If you visited Burnt Orange Nation during the week of Memorial Day earlier this year, you might have seen and read a pair of posts honoring the lives and sacrifices of the Texas Longhorn football lettermen who died while in military service during World War I and World War II.
For Veterans Day, I have compiled a list of Longhorn lettermen who are known to have served in the military at some point. There’s far too many of them to go into great biographical detail, but in a few instances I’ll put a hyperlink on a name when there is a story about that one’s life that can be found elsewhere on the web.
There were well over 600 former students or staff members of the University of Texas who died while serving in World War II, and at least 75 who perished while serving in World War I. If one were to list every ex-UT student who served in the military it would number into the several thousand just for those two wars alone. Very few of them are still living, and we owe all of them our thanks and much more.
This site’s focus is on UT’s athletic teams, and since my own historical research into Longhorn sports has been focused most keenly on its football teams and players, it is the military veterans in that sport on whom I have the most extensive notes. So the list below will include only military vets (and one or two whose service was adjacent to the military, such as teaching at a school for military dependents) who have earned football letters at the University of Texas. It is extensive but likely far from complete, and will be updated as new information is received.
The following list will proceed alphabetically by last name. I’ll include (in parentheses) the year(s) that these men lettered at UT, along with either their hometown or city where they attended high school (in Texas unless otherwise noted), and theater of war and branch of service (if known). Several Longhorn team captains and at least a handful of All-Americans are included in the list, though for purposes of this post the notes will strictly pertain to their military service and not their athletic accomplishments.
If there is inconsistency in the labeling of some of those services — such as World War II vets serving in either the “Air Force”, “Army Air Force”, or “Army Air Corps” — that’s because different names for some units were often used interchangeably in contemporary articles, and what was called the Army Air Corps in the early 1940s was sometimes called the “Air Force” when one’s service in it was mentioned decades later in a veteran’s obituary. For the most part I’ve labeled their branch of service as it was labeled in whatever source I found it mentioned.
If you know of anyone not named on the list who should be included, please send me an email or mention them in the comments. And please try to keep the comments politics-free.
Ben “Stookie” Allen (1924) — Corsicana — WWII, Army
Leroy Anderson (1944) — Wilmot, Wisconsin — Navy
Judson Atchison (1935-37) — Baird — WWII
Thomas Adam Austin (1916) — Laredo — Army colonel; later began the ROTC program at Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama
Robert Baldridge (1931) — Clifton — WWII
John Gaddis Bass (1913) — Houston — WWI
James Henry “Jack” Beall, Jr. (1916) — Sweetwater — WWI, Army
Maxie Bell (1944-45) — Vernon — Navy
Kearie Lee “K.L.” Berry (1912, 14-15, 24) — Denton — Army; WWII, survived the Bataan Death March at age 48 and spent over 3 years in a prisoner of war camp, retired from active duty as a Brigadier General
Cade Bethea (1897-99) — Seven Oaks — Spanish-American War
Robert Blaine (1915-16, 19) — Houston — Army
William Bartlett Blocker (1904-05) — San Antonio — WWI
Ralph “Peppy” Blount (1945, 47-48) — Big Spring — WWII, Army Air Corps
Edwin Bluestein (1922-23) — Port Arthur — WWI, Navy
Daniel Philip “Phil” Bolin (1943-44) — Wichita Falls — WWII, Navy
Nate Boyer (2012-14) — El Cerrito, California — Army, Green Berets; Iraq, Afghanistan
Edward Young “E.Y.” Boynton (1916) — Waco — Army
Dewey Bradford (1917) — Austin — WWI, Marines
Fred Brechtel (1945) — New Orleans, Louisiana — Navy
Wilson Brennan (1917-19) — Denison — WWI, Army
Clinton Giddings Brown (1901) — San Antonio — WWI
Shelby Buck (1938-39) — Crosbyton — WWII, Royal Canadian Air Force and U.S. Air Force; killed in a plane crash in England in May 1943
Max Bumgardner (1942, 46-47) — Wichita Falls — WWII
Edmond Franklin Butler (1943) — Lubbock — Navy
Jerome Buxkemper (1945) — Ballinger — Teacher and coach at Department of Defense Dependents schools in Japan and Germany
James Ross Callahan (1943) — Wink — Navy
Paul Campbell (1948-49) — Breckenridge — WWII, Army Air Corps
Jim Canady (1943, 46-47) — Austin — WWII, Navy
David C. “Bobby” Cannon (1919) — Crockett— Navy
Henry James Casey (1916) — Sherman — WWI artillery captain
John Edward “Jack” Chevigny (head football coach, 1934-36) — Hammond, Indiana — Army, Marine Corps; killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945
James Stewart Clarke (1896-97) — Boerne — Army
Howard “Hank” Clewis (1930-32) — Austin — WWII, Army
Donald Cohenour (1940-41) — Orange — WWII
Joe Coleman (1943) — Ballinger — Navy
William Harold “Spot” Collins (1941-42, 46) — Breckenridge — WWII and Korean War
William Zuehl Conoly (1941-42) — Corpus Christi — Navy
Jack Cowley (1926) — Paris — WWII
Jack Crain (1939-41) — Nocona — WWII, Navy
Ed Crane (1903, 05) — Dallas (or possibly Cleburne) — WWI
Franklin “Sandy” Crow (1944) — Taft — WWII, Navy
Ward Dabney (1895) — Bonham — Army colonel
Chal Daniel (1939-41) — Longview — WWII, Army Air Corps; killed in 1943 plane crash near New Braunfels
Milton Enoch “M.E.” Daniel (1916) — Waco — WWI
Doug Dawkins (1952) — Alexandria, Louisiana — Marines
Ted Dawson (1938-40) — Hondo — WWII
Walter Doell (1929-31) — Mason — Coast Guard
Harry Dolan (1916) — Taylor — WWI, Air Corps
Noble Doss (1939-41) — Temple — WWII, Navy
Addison Baker Duncan (1915) — Waco
John Franklin Easter (1902) — Itasca — Spanish-American War
Robert Lee Edge (1944) — Dallas — WWII, Army
James Archibald “Pete” Edmond (1913-15) — Waco — WWI, Army; killed in action in October 1918
Joseph Ferguson Ellis (1920) — Lockhart — WWI
Joseph Henry Ellis (1918) — San Saba — Army
Gover “Ox” Emerson — Orange — WWII, Navy
Bernie Esunas (1936-38) — Washington, DC — Air Force
Don Fambrough (1942) — Longview — WWII, Army Air Corps
Elmo Felfe (1945) — Thorndale — Navy
Jackie H. Field (1941-42) — Mission — Navy
Harold Joe Fischer (1941-42, 44) — Austin — WWII, Marines
Preston Flanagan (1940-41) — Longview — Air Force, served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam
Jack Freeman (1939, 41-42) — Mexia — WWII, Air Force
Floyd Garrett (1931) — China Spring — WWII, Marines
Frank Gerling (1944) — Austin — Navy
Audrey Gill (1941-42, 46) — Sweetwater — Air Force
John Ellis Gill (1938-40) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force
William Gohmert (1919) — San Antonio — WWI
James William “Red” Goodwin (1939-40) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Corps, killed in action in April 1944
Edwin Ghent Graves (1917-19) — Galveston — naval reserve
Archie Gray (1920-22) — Baileyville — WWI
Lewis Gray (1937-39) — Gorman — WWII, Air Force
Ralph Greear (1932-33) — Clovis, New Mexico — WWII, Army, killed in action in November 1944
Charles Lawless Green (1917) — Cameron — WWI
John Bachman Greer (1917-19) — Waco — Navy
Marcel Gres (1943) — San Francisco, California — WWII, Navy
Harold Griffin (1934-35) — Breckenridge — Army
James Robert “Jimmie” Grubbs (1939-40) — Houston — WWII
Hal Halbert (1914) — Coleman — WWI
Ahmard Hall (2004-05) — Angleton — Marines; Kosovo, Afghanistan
Robert Kittrell Hanger (1916) — Fort Worth — WWI
Henry Harkins (1941) — Marshall — WWII, Navy
Rube Lee Harkins, Jr. (1939-41) — Marshall — WWII
Thomas Harrell (1945) — Norman, Oklahoma — WWII
Henry “Demp” Harris (1941-42, 46) — Camden, Alabama — WWII
Richard Coke Harris (1894) — Comanche — Spanish-American War
Thomas Maxey Hart (1916, 19-20) — Austin — WWI
Clyde Harville (1943) — Ballinger — WWII, Navy
Samuel Harwell (1916, 19) — Corsicana — Army
Charles Hawn (1929, 31) — Athens — Naval Air Corps
Jesse Hawthorne (1940) — Port Arthur — Army Air Corps
Bertram Hedick (1916, 19) — Mineral Wells — WWI
Walter Heap (1941, 46) — Taylor — WWII, Coast Guard
Hans Richard Frantz Helland (1910) — Waxahachie — WWI
James Higginbotham (1912) — Dublin — Naval reserve flying corps, died after a plane crash in Fort Worth in 1918
Henry Lewis Hook (1944) — Houston — Navy
Fred Walter Householder (1904-05) — Charlie — WWI
Billy Hughes (1935-36) — Van Alstyne — WWII
Simeon Hulsey (1920) — Bonham — WWI and WWII, doctor
Glenn Jackson (1937-38, 40) — Corpus Christi — WWII, Army Air Force
John Andrew Jackson, Jr. (1902) — Austin — Spanish-American War
Ransom Jackson (1945) — Little Rock, Arkansas — Navy
Gillis Johnson (1915-16) — Fort Worth — WWI
Woody Johnson (1941) — Tyler — WWII, Army
James “Snakey” Jones (1895-96) — Bastrop — WWI
Murray Brashear Jones (1908-09) — Houston — Army
Louis Jordan (1911-14) — Fredericksburg — WWI, Army, killed in action in March 1918
Harold Jungmichel (1940-41) — Thorndale — WWII, Navy
Bothwell Kane (1912) — Fort Worth — WWI, Army, killed in action in July 1918
Ray Keck (1914) — Cotulla — WWI
Raymond Keeling (1935-37) — Dallas — WWII, Army
Arthur Kelleher (1910) — Austin — WWI, Army
Raymond Keller (1899) — San Antonio — Spanish-American War
Winchester Kelso (1915) — San Antonio — WWI, Army
Thurman August “T.A.” Kinder (1900) — Marble Hill, Missouri — WWI
George Kindley (1904) — Graham — WWI
Clarence Waldman King (1896) — San Antonio — Spanish-American War
Arnold Kirkpatrick (1909-11) — Brownwood — WWI
James Shiro Kishi (1943) — Houston — Army, WWII and Korean War; later spent a decade as director of research and development for the Army Aviation Test Board at Fort Rucker, Alabama
Ernest Koy (1930-32) — Sealy — WWII
Malcolm Kutner (1939-41) — Dallas — WWII, Navy
Tom Landry (1947-48) — Mission — WWII, Army Air Corps
William Allyn “Rip” Lang (1916) — Corsicana — WWI, Navy
Wallace Lawson (1936-38) — Cleburne — WWII, Army
Pete Layden (1939-41) — Dallas — WWII, Army Air Corps
Charles Holland Leavell (1896-98) — Georgetown — Spanish-American War
Bobby Coy Lee (1943, 48-49) — Austin — WWII, Army Air Corps
George Luhn (1923) — Taylor — WWI, Navy
Joe Magliolo (1942-43, 47) — Galveston — WWII, Navy
William Main (1943) — Danville, California — WWII, Navy
Keifer Marshall (1943) — Temple — WWII, Marines
Vernon Martin (1940-41) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force
Martin Luther “Happy” Massingill (1909-10) — Midlothian — WWI, Air Corps
Julian Mastin (1919) — Fort Worth — WWI, Army
Frederick John Maurer (1943) — Eureka, California — WWII
Ray Mayfield (1944) — Galena Park — WWII, Army
George Howard “Hook” McCullough (1920-21) — Fayette, Missouri — WWI
George Wendell McCullough (1919) — Waco — WWI and WWII
William Emmet McMahon (1900-01) — Savoy — WWI
Allen McMurrey (1915-16) — Cuero — WWI, hospital apprentice; WWII, Board of Examining Physicians
Kenneth Merritt (1944) — Dallas — WWII, Navy
Thomas Milik (1944) — Carteret, New Jersey — WWII, Navy
Murray Moore (1924-26) — Electra — WWII, Marines
Glen Morries (1942) — Temple — WWII, Army, killed in action in November 1944
William Murray (1911-13) — Floresville — WWI
Park Myers (1937-39) — Caldwell, Kansas — WWII, Army
Horace Neilson (1914) — Ladonia — WWI
Grady Niblo (1911, 13) — Dallas — Army
Robert Read Nunn (1917) — Corsicana — WWI
Guy Nunnelly (1945) — Port Arthur — WWII
Arlis Parkhurst (1956-58) — Colorado City — Marines
Paul Parkinson (1952-54) — Baytown — Army
Rasmus Black Patrick, Jr. (1939) — Olney — WWII, Marines
Marshall Pennington (1933-34) — Georgetown — WWII
Rufus Perry (1910-11) — Brownwood — Army
Derwood Pevetto (1939, 41) — Port Arthur — WWII, Army Air Corps
Henry Charles Pfannkuche (1924-25) — San Antonio — Army
Brad Poronsky (2005) — Universal City — Air Force, Judge Advocate General’s Corps
Billy Porter (1950) — Tyler — Marines
Darrell Royal (head football coach 1957-1976) — Hollis, Oklahoma — WWII, Army Air Corps
Clarence Rundell (1926) — Austin — Navy
Perry Samuels (1948-49) — San Antonio — Army, Navy
Orban “Spec” Sanders (1940-41) — Temple, Oklahoma — WWII
Mack Saxon (1925-26) — Temple — WWII, Navy
Richard Schulte (1957-59) — Hondo — Air Force
Wallace Scott (1941-42) — Tyler — Navy
Charles Lee Sens (1916, 21) — Cameron — Army
Sylvan Simpson (1915) — Llano — WWI and WWII; Army
Joe Brevard Smartt (1933-35) — Austin — WWII
Pete Smith (1917) — Austin — WWI, Army Air Force; WWII, Navy
Sonny Sowell (1951) — San Antonio — Army
James Michael “Mike” Sweeney (1938, 40-41) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force, killed in a plane crash in August 1944
Algernon Thweatt (1899) — Austin — Spanish-American War
Herbert Tigner (1926-28) — Houston — Army
Jim Tolbert (1933, 35) — Farmersville — WWII, Army Air Corps
Jake Verde (1934) — Beaumont — Army
Morgan Vining (1910) — Austin — WWI
Homer Waits (1916-17) — San Antonio — Marines
Bert Walker (1914-15) — Azle — WWI
Jack Carpenter Wallace, Sr. (1945) — Edinburg — WWII, Navy
Jimmie Watson (1944) — Midland — WWII, Army
Don Weedon (1939, 46) — Bryan — Army Air Corps
Tom Wetzel (1933) — Comanche — WWII, Navy
Theron Wilbanks (1928) — Greenville — Army Air Corps
Hugh Wolfe (1934, 36-37) — Stephenville — WWII
Stuart Wright (1924-25) — Dallas — WWII, Korean War, Army Air Force, retired as a major general
