Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Kansas

After four straight losses, the Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to get back on the right track as they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to town in an effort to gain bowl eligibility in the last three games of the season.

The Longhorns come into the game favored by 30.5 points, but the last four games have shown us that nothing is easy with the 2021 Longhorns. What will the offense look like as they try to get back on track after three late-game letdowns? Can Bijan Robinson get back on track against the worst run defense in the conference? And will the offensive line gain some much-needed confidence as they prepare a crucial stretch for Texas?

Defensively, can the Longhorns manage to avoid giving up another massive performance on the ground and allow the passing defense to find its footing late in the game?

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )