Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Report: Former HC Gary Patterson told team he was ‘untouchable’ before TCU fired him

Recently fired TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who lead the program for 21 seasons, was fired last month. Before the university decided to do so, however, Patterson told his team that he was “untouchable,” per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, via 247Sports.
“I know what you are trying to do,” Patterson reportedly said in October, per the Telegram. “They’re not going to fire me. They’re going to fire the assistant coaches. I’m untouchable.”
Whoops.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball is coming in hot with a few big signings.
Welcome to the Forty Acres, Marianna Singletary!— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021
The 6-4 middle from Charleston, S.C. (Porter-Gaud) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1Vd6FA14iJ
Welcome to Texas, Devin Kahahawai!— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021
The 6-4 outside hitter from Kailua, Hawaii (Kamehameha Schools Kapālama) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/P00hPI8Spo
Welcome to the Forty Acres, @EmmaHalter1!— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021
The 5-5 Libero from Indianapolis, Ind. (Roncalli HS) has signed her National Letter of Intent. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Avuxi0YUkG
