Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Report: Former HC Gary Patterson told team he was ‘untouchable’ before TCU fired him

Recently fired TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who lead the program for 21 seasons, was fired last month. Before the university decided to do so, however, Patterson told his team that he was “untouchable,” per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, via 247Sports.

“I know what you are trying to do,” Patterson reportedly said in October, per the Telegram. “They’re not going to fire me. They’re going to fire the assistant coaches. I’m untouchable.”

Whoops.

Texas volleyball is coming in hot with a few big signings.

Welcome to the Forty Acres, Marianna Singletary!



The 6-4 middle from Charleston, S.C. (Porter-Gaud) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/1Vd6FA14iJ — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021

Welcome to Texas, Devin Kahahawai!



The 6-4 outside hitter from Kailua, Hawaii (Kamehameha Schools Kapālama) has signed her National Letter of Intent! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/P00hPI8Spo — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 10, 2021