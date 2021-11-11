Three Texas players will be game-time decisions against Kansas

Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, junior running back Roschon Johnson, and senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will be game-time decisions on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday.

Robinson left the game against Iowa State with a stinger after carrying the ball 18 times for 90 yards, though he also fumbled twice, both of which were recovered by the Cyclones.

After telling the media that his turf toe injury was “feeling good” on Tuesday, Johnson may now miss this weekend’s home game. It’s not clear when the injury first surfaced, but he didn’t receive any carries against Oklahoma and hasn’t had more than five in a single game since the second Big 12 contest against TCU.

So the Longhorns may turn to freshman running back Jonathon Brooks on Saturday — Sarkisian certainly alluded to that potentiality on Thursday. Brooks has 16 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown this season serving as the fourth-string running back, including an impressive collegiate debut against Rice with nine carries for 63 yards and his touchdown.

Sarkisian hasn’t revealed the injury suffered by Overshown against the Cyclones.

One player who was banged up last weekend should be available — sophomore defensive lineman Alfred Collins, who has emerged in recent weeks to record 19 tackles, five tackle for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble this season.