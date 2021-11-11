Texas QBs Casey Thompson and Hudson Card will both play against Kansas

After originally planning on announcing a starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian moved back his timetable following several days of practice — he now intends to name a starter on Friday.

“Both Casey and Hudson have have worked this week and have performed well,” said Sarkisian. “Ultimately, tomorrow we’ll decide. We’ve got to watch the tape from this morning’s practice and then ultimately make a decision, but what I do know is both guys will play in this game.”

The approach to playing both quarterbacks is the same that Sarkisian used to start the season, when redshirt freshman Hudson Card won the job over junior quarterback Casey Thompson. After Card struggled against Arkansas, however, and Thompson provided a spark late in the game, Thompson earned the start against Rice, and although Card played in that game, too, Thompson went 15-for-18 passing for 164 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Thompson won the starting job with that performance and played well against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, but struggled against TCU and hasn’t been consistent since injuring his thumb against the Sooners. The slide culminated with a 2-for-6 performance against the Cyclones that earned him a spot on the sidelines.

But Card wasn’t much better, missing a long touchdown to freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy and finishing 14-fo-23 passing for 101 yards, an abysmal 4.4 yards per attempt. The biggest concern with Card coming out of the Iowa State game is that his issues with eye discipline returned and his pocket presence deteriorated, contributing to the four sacks he took in the game. And when that happens, Card’s natural talent as a passer isn’t allowed to shine through.

Fortunately for Card, the Texas offensive line should provide better pass protection against Kansas.