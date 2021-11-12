Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas commit, 4-star 2022 QB Maalik Murphy strutting through senior season

The Texas Longhorns might have a GUY in 4-star 2022 quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, who hails from Gardena, California. As our friends at 247Sports points out, Murphy’s tossed the ole skin around for nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the past four games.

What’s does the future hold for Murphy at Texas? Sound off in the comments.

