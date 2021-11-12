Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas commit, 4-star 2022 QB Maalik Murphy strutting through senior season

The Texas Longhorns might have a GUY in 4-star 2022 quarterback commit Maalik Murphy, who hails from Gardena, California. As our friends at 247Sports points out, Murphy’s tossed the ole skin around for nearly 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns in the past four games.
What’s does the future hold for Murphy at Texas? Sound off in the comments.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Eyes on Texas: Bo Davis is yelling, but there was a team disconnect
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: One game in, Texas’ Rori Harmon already looks like she’s home
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can No. 5 Longhorns hang with talented, top-ranked Gonzaga?
247Sports: The Insider: The latest stemming from Texas player leaked recording of Bo Davis
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Kansas
247Sports: Watch: Texas ready for home-field advantage Saturday vs. Kansas
Inside TexaS;
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian reacts to leaked video of Bo Davis rant
Texas QBs Casey Thompson and Hudson Card will both play against Kansas
Previewing Texas vs. Kansas: Longhorns try to snap losing skid
No. 5 Texas at No. 1 Gonzaga preview
Longhorn football commits in action, Nov. 11-12
Talking Texas with Burnt Orange Nation
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Bo Davis’ leaked rant paying recruiting dividends for Texas
Austin American-Statesman: With NCAA Tournament on deck, Texas signs five soccer recruits
247Sports: Mike at Night: More notes on the weekend, winter visits
247Sports: The State of Recruiting: Texas looking to finish strong following bye week
247Sports: Newly-offered 2024 East Texas cornerback Aeryn Hampton discusses Texas interest
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: How Baylor can beat Oklahoma
Our Daily Bears: Baylor-Incarnate Word: Three things to watch
Viva the Matadors: Viva Pick ‘Em: One pick separates the top two
Frogs O’ War: Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be the next TCU head coach
Frogs O’ War: TCU 77, McNeese 61: Miles, Miller lead Frogs to 1-0 start
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Observations about the Baylor defense
Cowboys Ride For Free: Game Preview: Oklahoma State vs. TCU
The Smoking Musket: Preview: West Virginia travels to the Little Apple to do battle with surging Kansas State
The Smoking Musket: Top 2020 target Sam Brown enters transfer portal
The Smoking Musket: Three things I want against Kansas State
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2021 Game X: Iowa State at Texas Tech football game preview
Rock Chalk Talk: Texas preview
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 4 burning questions for NFL Week 10 include Cam, OBJ, Mike White, Patriots-Browns
SB Nation: College basketball won’t top UC-Riverside’s 70-foot buzzer-beater all season
SB Nation: What type of contract should we expect for Aaron Judge?
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- And this is how we’re ending our week together.
There's been a lot of talk about the high cost of Tom Herman's buyout, but Texas can recoup some of that if they no longer have to shell out for travel to bowl games or conference championships.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 7, 2021
Loading comments...