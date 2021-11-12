How to watch Texas at Kansas: Time, TV channel, streaming, odds

The Texas Longhorns are sitting on a four-game losing streak but are in prime position to end it as they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks into Austin as big favorites.

The Longhorns are banged up, but the Jayhawks are likely to be without quarterback Jason Bean who has been dealing with injuries all week. Their offense will likely lean on running back Devin Neal, who is averaging 13 carries per game. If Miles Kendrick gets the start at quarterback, they will likely use him on the ground as well.

Texas could potentially be without three key contributors with Bijan Robinson Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown listed as game-time decisions. Transfer running back Keilan Robinson or freshman running back Jonathon Brooks may be looking at their first starts in Burnt Orange.

Injury Report:

Freshman WR Jaden Alexis (knee) — out

RS Freshman WR Troy Omeire (knee) — out

Sophomore TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder) — out

Freshman CB Ishmael Ibraheem (knee) — out

Senior OL Denzel Okafor (knee) — out

Sophomore WR Jordan Whittington (clavicle) — out

Senior DE Jacoby Jones (foot) — out

Sophomore RB Bijan Robinson (neck/head) — game-time decision

Junior RB Roschon Johnson (turf toe) — game-time decision

Senior LB DeMarvion Overshown (undisclosed) — game-time decision

How to Watch:

TV: ESPNU

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds: The Longhorns are a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 63 degrees and sunny at kickoff