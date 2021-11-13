Casey Thompson will start at QB for Texas against Kansas

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has earned another start for the Texas Longhorns as the Kansas Jayhawks visit Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Longhorns seek to end a four-game losing streak, head coach Steve Sarkisian told the Longhorn Network before the game.

Thompson spent the week dealing with an aggravation of his right thumb, which he injured against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl last month. After several weeks of inconsistent play, he cratered last week against Iowa State, going 2-for-6 passing for two yards, resulting in his benching in favor of redshirt freshman Hudson Card.

But Card struggled, too, leading Sarkisian to officially open up the quarterback competition this week in practice.

“I want to make sure that that Casey is is fit enough to perform to to the level that I’ve seen him perform at and so that’s a decision that we’ll have to make,” Sarkisian said on Thursday.

Sarkisian also said he plans on playing both quarterbacks against Kansas.

In injury news, sophomore running back Bijan Robinson and junior running back Roschon Johnson are expected to play, but remain game-time decisions. Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is available after recovering from his undisclosed injury. Junior running back Keilan Robinson is out due to COVID protocols.