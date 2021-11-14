Inside the Numbers: Texas making history, both good and bad

The Texas Longhorns are facing something they’ve not seen in the modern era.

Not only are they riding the first five-game losing streak since before Darrell K Royal roamed the sidelines, the fifth loss was to the Kansas Jayhawks — a team that until Saturday hadn’t won a game in Austin. It seems as if there is a cultural issue in the locker room that is carrying itself to the field, especially when it comes to the run defense.

Rushing Defense: 218 yards, 4 TD

With a backup quarterback in the game, the Jayhawks leaned on the ailing ground defense for the Longhorns, which allowed them to dictate the game. It was the third four-touchdown rushing performance allowed by the Texas defense, which marked the first time since 2012 that the Longhorns allowed four or more in three games. Two of those three games are a part of the current five-game losing streak, with the other coming in Week 2 against Arkansas.

As we approach the final two games of the regular season, we can start to situate this run defense against history and they do not stack up favorably. As it stands right now, Texas is just 103 rushing yards away from the ninth-worst rush defense of all time. If they hit their 203.3 yards per game — which is the second-highest of all-time — over the next two games, Texas will finish with the sixth-worst performance in school history. With 23 rushing touchdowns on the year, Texas is already tied for the fourth-worst performance in school history and sits eight back from the worst all-time.

Casey Thompson: 30/45, 358 yards, 6 TD, INT

You can say Casey Thompson left a few throws on the field, but it’s impossible to deny that he had one of the all-time great performances for a Longhorn quarterback. After his performance Saturday, Thompson ties Colt McCoy for the most touchdowns thrown in a single game and one of just eight players to have three, 300-yard games in a career.

His 358 yards is No. 19 on the all-time single-game performances, his second appearance on the top 20 list. Thompson is one of just five players that appear on that list two times, joining Colt McCoy, Major Applewhite, Chris Simms and Sam Ehlinger on that list. He now sits just three touchdowns away from the top 5 single-season performances in school history and two from the top 10 in a career.

Xavier Worthy: 14 rec., 152 yards, 3 TD

We also must take a moment to celebrate one of the greatest receiving performances in Texas history, both for in a single game and all-time.

While playing through injury, Xavier Worthy hauled in 14 receptions, tying him with Quan Cosby for the second-best single-game performance in school history. His 152 yards and three touchdowns move him ahead of Roy Williams for the best freshman season in school history while putting him in the top four of any season and within striking distance of the top-10 receiving years of all-time.