Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB legend Vince Young plants his flag in HC Steve Sarkisian’s court

Plus: A hit and miss weekend for Texas basketball

By Xander Peters
As much of the Texas Longhorns’ fanbase descends into its seasonal habit of becoming a college football windsock, national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young says he’s standing firmly on the side of first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Young then followed up with another tweet in case his intentions weren’t already clear.

  • It seems likely sophomore running back Bijan Robinson might be done for the year.
  • No. 25 Texas women’s basketball bested the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal over the weekend.
  • No. 5 Texas men’s basketball couldn’t pull off the upset against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

