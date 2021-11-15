Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB legend Vince Young plants his flag in HC Steve Sarkisian’s court

As much of the Texas Longhorns’ fanbase descends into its seasonal habit of becoming a college football windsock, national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young says he’s standing firmly on the side of first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.
I'm still reppin my @TexasFootball!!@CoachSark I'm here I'm not going anywhere champ!! HookEm— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) November 14, 2021
Young then followed up with another tweet in case his intentions weren’t already clear.
This is how I feel to our haters!! HookEm pic.twitter.com/Kz3uGgodDc— Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) November 14, 2021
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas lost to Kansas, but are all losing faith in Sarkisian?
Austin American-Statesman: Overtime uppercut by Kansas sends Texas to its fifth straight defeat
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Latest shocker to Kansas leaves reeling Texas program flailing
Austin American-Statesman: How our five pregame questions facing Texas worked out
Austin American-Statesman: Texas fans express disappointment, frustration after Kansas loss
Austin American-Statesman: 3 takeaways as Texas gets shocked by Kansas in Big 12 overtime loss
Austin American-Statesman: How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their upset loss to Kansas
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian has no more margin for error after Texas’ catastrophic loss to Kansas
Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ loss to Gonzaga: Timme’s career night propels top-ranked Bulldogs to victory
247Sports: Quick Takes: On Texas’ unthinkable 57-56 home loss to previously one-win Kansas
247Sports: Longhorns learn lasting lessons after battling talented Gonzaga frontcourt
247Sports: Sarkisian: ‘We’ll keep fighting’ after loss to Kansas
247Sports: Texas, Steve Sarkisian eviscerated by media after overtime loss to Kansas
Inside Texas: Texas-Kansas Postmortem: Defense/special teams
Inside Texas: Sliding doors and how this season’s issues highlight the amount of work ahead
Inside Texas: Snap Judgments: Beaten by a bad Kansas team
Inside Texas: Column: Some of Texas’ problems can be fixed. But it’s nearly impossible if players aren’t listening.
Inside Texas: 5 quick thoughts: KO’d by Kansas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian isn’t sure if Texas players have tuned him out
Inside the Numbers: Texas making history, both good and bad
Texas comeback falls short in 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas
No. 5 Texas at No. 1 Gonzaga game thread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Recapping another big visit weekend
247Sports: Four-star guard Chris Johnson has seven schools in mind
Inside Texas: Two class of 2022 early enrollees talk Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor beats Oklahoma. Culture matters.
Our Daily Bears: Big 12 Speed: No. 13 Baylor blasts No. 8 Oklahoma 27-14!
Viva the Matadors: Lets go bowling!
Viva the Matadors: Big 12 announces 2022 baseball schedule
Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Run down and ran out of town
Frogs O’ War: Eddie Lampkin Jr.’s transformation is taking shape at TCU
Frogs O’ War: Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17: Yikes
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Caleb Williams reminds everyone he’s still a freshman
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recap: OU embarrassed by Baylor, 27-14
Cowboys Ride For Free: Running Wild: Cowboys dominate Horned Frogs thanks to 8 rushing touchdowns
The Smoking Musket: Bowl Eligibility Or Bust: The time is now
The Smoking Musket: What I think after another loss like that
The Smoking Musket: Mistakes prove costly for West Virginia, as Mountaineers fall to Kansas State in Manhattan
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State flips 2022 safety Trevon Howard
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Red Raiders fend off ISU comeback, 41-38
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State downs Oregon State 60-50
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State 34 - West Virginia 17
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of UT-Austin
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawks grill Longhorns 57-56
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Why the Cowboys went for 2 while up 31 points against the Falcons
SB Nation: 17 things I think I think after the Broncos’ disgusting 30-13 loss to the the Philadelphia Eagles
SB Nation: Report: LeBron James will be back ‘soon’
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- It seems likely sophomore running back Bijan Robinson might be done for the year.
Bijan Robinson has an injured elbow and is probably done for the year.— Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 14, 2021
- No. 25 Texas women’s basketball bested the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal over the weekend.
DOWN GO THE REIGNING CHAMPS!— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@NCAAWBB) November 14, 2021
No. 25 @TexasWBB brought all the fight to UPSET No. 3 Stanford at home, 61-56.#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/cffeaQxkCa
- No. 5 Texas men’s basketball couldn’t pull off the upset against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Final. pic.twitter.com/VlRQaSS2b2— Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 14, 2021
Loading comments...