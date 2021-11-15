Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB legend Vince Young plants his flag in HC Steve Sarkisian’s court

As much of the Texas Longhorns’ fanbase descends into its seasonal habit of becoming a college football windsock, national championship-winning quarterback Vince Young says he’s standing firmly on the side of first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

I'm still reppin my @TexasFootball!!@CoachSark I'm here I'm not going anywhere champ!! HookEm — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) November 14, 2021

Young then followed up with another tweet in case his intentions weren’t already clear.

This is how I feel to our haters!! HookEm pic.twitter.com/Kz3uGgodDc — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) November 14, 2021

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

It seems likely sophomore running back Bijan Robinson might be done for the year.

Bijan Robinson has an injured elbow and is probably done for the year. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 14, 2021

No. 25 Texas women’s basketball bested the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal over the weekend.

DOWN GO THE REIGNING CHAMPS!



No. 25 @TexasWBB brought all the fight to UPSET No. 3 Stanford at home, 61-56.#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/cffeaQxkCa — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@NCAAWBB) November 14, 2021