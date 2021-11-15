Texas is a 2.5-point underdog against West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns are 2.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers ahead of Saturday’s game in Morgantown, according to DraftKings.*

ESPN2 will air the contest at MIlan Puskar Stadium at 11 a.m. Central.

The matchup represents the 11th all-time matchup between the two program that will break a 5-5 deadlock in the all-time series. In Morgantown, the Horns possess a 3-1 advantage, but the Mountaineers are the only current member of the Big 12 Texas does not have a winning record against.

Last season, a 33-yard touchdown catch by Texas wide receiver Jake Smith broke a 10-10 tie in the third quarter and provided the decisive blow in a low-scoring, 17-13 victory for the Longhorns.

West Virginia currently sits at 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play coming off a bye week following a 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State in Morgantown. The Mountaineers did upset the Cyclones, 38-31, the previous week.

Texas enters the game at 4-6 with a five-game losing streak thanks to the overtime loss at home to Kansas on Saturday.

