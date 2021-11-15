Winning is Hard Podcast: Aftermath of the Kansas loss, Bijan’s injury update, and PK’s job security

Despite the loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, the Texas Longhorns football season continues and Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker break the game among other things on the latest “Winning is Hard” podcast.

Wescott shares his thoughts (1:30) on the program's current state plus why Steve Sarkisian is not on the hot seat despite claims from national and local media that he is.

We dive into how this loss may impact recruiting (3:00) with some of the Longhorns top targets in attendance. Plus, the Evan Stewart recruitment (5:00) and Sark’s pitch to the wideout after the impressive performance of Xavier Worthy this season.

At the 7:00 minute mark, we touch on Worthy’s incredible game against Kansas as well as Marcus Washington and the outstanding season Casey Thompson is having despite his thumb injury.

Then we examine Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense (10:30) and why we don’t expect Sark to fire the defensive coordinator.

Sadly, we discuss the injury news of Bijan Robinson, Josh Thompson, and Jonathon Brooks (17:00) and the good news about Jordan Whittington.

We wrap up with quick thoughts on Texas basketball after their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga and the questions Chris Beard is facing with his rotation.