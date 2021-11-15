Watch: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns are in need of answers.

For the first time since DKR was walking the sidelines, the Longhorns have lost five consecutive games. If they cannot win out, they will miss a bowl for the first time since Charlie Strong’s last season in Austin. Adding to the mess is Texas will be without star running back Bijan Robinson for the remainder of the season due to injury.

The Longhorns now head to Morgantown to take on a West Virginia Mountaineers team that has lost back-to-back games and needs to win out in order to make a bowl game. It will be a test of mettle for both squads both needing a win in order to avoid being eliminated from the postseason. The Mountaineers will likely lean on running back Leddie Brown offensively, trying to maximize both on his talent and the Longhorns’ defensive deficiencies.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media ahead of a must-win game.