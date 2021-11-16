Longhorn Republic Podcast: Disbelief after losing to Kansas

For the first time in school history, the Texas Longhorns lost a home game to the Kansas Jayhawks - extending the historic losing streak to five games. For the first time since before DKR roamed the sidelines, Texas has lost five in a row.

The Longhorns put up one of their best offensive performances of the year, but couldn’t overcome a flat performance in the first half that dug them into the hole. So where do they go from here? Is there anything to learn about this team and the future under the current coaching staff? Can they win their final two games and salvage an already disastrous first season under Steve Sarkisian?

We also dive in on the to big basketball games on the weekend, as well as soccer and cross country competing for national championships.

