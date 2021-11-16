Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: WR Jordan Whittington could be back to face West Virginia

On Monday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordan Whittington could return to the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers, according to a report in 247Sports.

Whittington went down earlier this season with a broken clavicle.

“I think there is a chance that Jordan could play this weekend,” Sarkisian said, per 247Sports. “We’ll monitor that. It would be great to have Jordan back. One, he’s an exceptional football player, and two, he’s a great leader on our football team and he’s been one since the day I arrived. This guy has been tremendous for us, so if we can get him back, that would be great.”

Texas women’s basketball was ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Poll.

Texas cornerback Josh Thompson will also miss the remainder of the year with an injury.