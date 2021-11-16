 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas releases West Virginia depth chart

New, 11 comments

Casey Thompson is the starter at quarterback once again as injuries shake up other parts of the depth chart.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Kansas at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956, the Texas Longhorns released the depth chart for Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday afternoon.

The depth chart features junior quarterback Casey Thompson as the starter once again and several changes as a result of injuries sustained against Kansas.

West Virginia depth chart

11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
QB Casey Thompson 11 Hudson Card 1 Ben Ballard 16
RB Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Gabriel Watson 33
WR Kelvontay Dixon 16 Casey Cain 88
WR Marcus Washington 15 Kai Money 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Al'Vonte Woodard 9
TE Cade Brewer 80 Jared Wiley --or-- 18 Gunnar Helm 85
LT Christian Jones 70 Andrej Karic 69
LG Junior Angilau 75 Hayden Conner 76
C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 Rafiti Ghirmai 74
RG Tope Imade 67 Hayden Conner 76
RT Derek Kerstetter 68 Andrej Karic 69
Defense
BUCK END Ray Thornton 46 Ovie Oghoufo 18 DJ Harris Jr. 40
NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Myron Warren 92
DT Moro Ojomo 98 Vernon Broughton 45 Sawyer Goram-Welch 91
JACK END Alfred Collins 95 Jett Bush 43 Barryn Sorrell
SLB Ovie Oghoufo 18 Ben Davis 6
MIKE Luke Brockermeyer 47 Jaylan Ford 41 Devin Richardson 30
WILL DeMarvion Overshown 0 David Gbenda 33 Ayodele Adeoye 40 Marcus Tillman Jr. 13
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jahdae Barron 23 Jamier Johnson 31
SS BJ Foster 25 Chris Adimora 1 Anthony Cook 11
FS Brenden Schooler --or-- 14 Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey II 27
CB Darion Dunn --or-- 4 Kitan Crawford 21
STAR Anthony Cook 11 Jerrin Thompson 28 Chris Adimora 1
Special Teams
PK Cameron Dicker 17 Bert Auburn 45
P Cameron Dicker 17 Isaac Pearson 49 Ryan Bucjevski 8
H Zach Edwards 43 Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 49
DS Justin Mader 54 Zach Edwards 43
KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7
PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Brenden Schooler 14
  • Head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed on Monday that Thompson will start for the ninth time this season when the Longhorns face the Mountaineers. After Thompson battled through his thumb injury to throw for 358 yards and six touchdowns, Sarkisian praised him for how well he competed and how well he played while noting that he’d like to see more consistency at the position as the team attempts to play a complete game in all three phases in one or both of the final two games.
  • Redshirt freshman Hudson Card appeared against Kansas on the third series, as planned before the game, but lost a chance at regaining the starting job when he fumbled and then threw a bad pick six just before halftime during a stretch that featured 21 points by the Jayhawks in only 85 seconds.
  • The inability of freshman quarterback Charles Wright to beat out walk-on Ben Ballard for the third-string job behind Thompson and Card feels concerning, but it’s still too early to tell whether it’s just a setback for a young player always regarded as a developmental prospect or something more.
  • With sophomore running back Bijan Robinson out for the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow, junior running back Roschon Johnson steps in as the starter despite his turf toe injury. And junior running back Keilan Robinson has apparently cleared COVID protocol as anticipated — he may need to play a big role against West Virginia if Johnson’s injury limits him at all.
  • Redshirt freshman Jaden Hullaby is no longer listed as the fourth-string Mike linebacker.
  • The injury to senior cornerback Josh Thompson, a season-ending fractured fibula, elevates super senior Darion Dunn to the co-starter role with sophomore Kitan Crawford. Dunn has 18 tackles, two passes broken up, and one forced fumble this season.
  • Super senior Brenden Schooler remains the co-starter over sophomore Jerrin Thompson at the free safety position despite dropping the game-sealing interception in overtime against the Jayhawks.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...