Texas releases West Virginia depth chart

In the midst of the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956, the Texas Longhorns released the depth chart for Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday afternoon.
The depth chart features junior quarterback Casey Thompson as the starter once again and several changes as a result of injuries sustained against Kansas.
West Virginia depth chart
|QB
|Casey Thompson
|11
|Hudson Card
|1
|Ben Ballard
|16
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Gabriel Watson
|33
|WR
|Kelvontay Dixon
|16
|Casey Cain
|88
|WR
|Marcus Washington
|15
|Kai Money
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Al'Vonte Woodard
|9
|TE
|Cade Brewer
|80
|Jared Wiley --or--
|18
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|LT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Junior Angilau
|75
|Hayden Conner
|76
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Logan Parr
|71
|Rafiti Ghirmai
|74
|RG
|Tope Imade
|67
|Hayden Conner
|76
|RT
|Derek Kerstetter
|68
|Andrej Karic
|69
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ray Thornton
|46
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|DJ Harris Jr.
|40
|NT
|Keondre Coburn
|99
|T'Vondre Sweat
|93
|Byron Murphy II
|90
|Myron Warren
|92
|DT
|Moro Ojomo
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|91
|JACK END
|Alfred Collins
|95
|Jett Bush
|43
|Barryn Sorrell
|SLB
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Ben Davis
|6
|MIKE
|Luke Brockermeyer
|47
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Devin Richardson
|30
|WILL
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|David Gbenda
|33
|Ayodele Adeoye
|40
|Marcus Tillman Jr.
|13
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jahdae Barron
|23
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|SS
|BJ Foster
|25
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Anthony Cook
|11
|FS
|Brenden Schooler --or--
|14
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey II
|27
|CB
|Darion Dunn --or--
|4
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|STAR
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Special Teams
|PK
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Bert Auburn
|45
|P
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Ryan Bucjevski
|8
|H
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Hudson Card
|1
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|DS
|Justin Mader
|54
|Zach Edwards
|43
|KR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|PR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenden Schooler
|14
- Head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed on Monday that Thompson will start for the ninth time this season when the Longhorns face the Mountaineers. After Thompson battled through his thumb injury to throw for 358 yards and six touchdowns, Sarkisian praised him for how well he competed and how well he played while noting that he’d like to see more consistency at the position as the team attempts to play a complete game in all three phases in one or both of the final two games.
- Redshirt freshman Hudson Card appeared against Kansas on the third series, as planned before the game, but lost a chance at regaining the starting job when he fumbled and then threw a bad pick six just before halftime during a stretch that featured 21 points by the Jayhawks in only 85 seconds.
- The inability of freshman quarterback Charles Wright to beat out walk-on Ben Ballard for the third-string job behind Thompson and Card feels concerning, but it’s still too early to tell whether it’s just a setback for a young player always regarded as a developmental prospect or something more.
- With sophomore running back Bijan Robinson out for the remainder of the season with a dislocated elbow, junior running back Roschon Johnson steps in as the starter despite his turf toe injury. And junior running back Keilan Robinson has apparently cleared COVID protocol as anticipated — he may need to play a big role against West Virginia if Johnson’s injury limits him at all.
- Redshirt freshman Jaden Hullaby is no longer listed as the fourth-string Mike linebacker.
- The injury to senior cornerback Josh Thompson, a season-ending fractured fibula, elevates super senior Darion Dunn to the co-starter role with sophomore Kitan Crawford. Dunn has 18 tackles, two passes broken up, and one forced fumble this season.
- Super senior Brenden Schooler remains the co-starter over sophomore Jerrin Thompson at the free safety position despite dropping the game-sealing interception in overtime against the Jayhawks.
