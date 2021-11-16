Texas releases West Virginia depth chart

In the midst of the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956, the Texas Longhorns released the depth chart for Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday afternoon.

The depth chart features junior quarterback Casey Thompson as the starter once again and several changes as a result of injuries sustained against Kansas.

QB Casey Thompson 11 Hudson Card 1 Ben Ballard 16 RB Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Gabriel Watson 33 WR Kelvontay Dixon 16 Casey Cain 88 WR Marcus Washington 15 Kai Money 83 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Al'Vonte Woodard 9 TE Cade Brewer 80 Jared Wiley --or-- 18 Gunnar Helm 85 LT Christian Jones 70 Andrej Karic 69 LG Junior Angilau 75 Hayden Conner 76 C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 Rafiti Ghirmai 74 RG Tope Imade 67 Hayden Conner 76 RT Derek Kerstetter 68 Andrej Karic 69 Defense BUCK END Ray Thornton 46 Ovie Oghoufo 18 DJ Harris Jr. 40 NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Myron Warren 92 DT Moro Ojomo 98 Vernon Broughton 45 Sawyer Goram-Welch 91 JACK END Alfred Collins 95 Jett Bush 43 Barryn Sorrell SLB Ovie Oghoufo 18 Ben Davis 6 MIKE Luke Brockermeyer 47 Jaylan Ford 41 Devin Richardson 30 WILL DeMarvion Overshown 0 David Gbenda 33 Ayodele Adeoye 40 Marcus Tillman Jr. 13 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jahdae Barron 23 Jamier Johnson 31 SS BJ Foster 25 Chris Adimora 1 Anthony Cook 11 FS Brenden Schooler --or-- 14 Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey II 27 CB Darion Dunn --or-- 4 Kitan Crawford 21 STAR Anthony Cook 11 Jerrin Thompson 28 Chris Adimora 1 Special Teams PK Cameron Dicker 17 Bert Auburn 45 P Cameron Dicker 17 Isaac Pearson 49 Ryan Bucjevski 8 H Zach Edwards 43 Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 49 DS Justin Mader 54 Zach Edwards 43 KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7 PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Brenden Schooler 14