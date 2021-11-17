 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Shane Buechele bumped up to Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster

Plus: Bijan Robinson named Doak Walker Award semifinalist

SMU v Texas State Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele, who earned his starting stripes at first as a true freshman at Texas under former head coach Charlie Strong, has been activated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster, according to NFL Insider.

Buechele was signed by the Chiefs as undrafted free agent in May earlier this year.

Chris Del Conte expresses support for Steve Sarkisian

Texas releases West Virginia depth chart

  • Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson has been named a 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalist.

