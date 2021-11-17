Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Shane Buechele bumped up to Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster

Former Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele, who earned his starting stripes at first as a true freshman at Texas under former head coach Charlie Strong, has been activated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster, according to NFL Insider.

#Chiefs are expected to add QB Shane Buechele to their roster today from the practice squad, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 16, 2021

Buechele was signed by the Chiefs as undrafted free agent in May earlier this year.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian needs to get hands on the defense, too

Austin American-Statesman: Beard: ‘If you’re going to be tough, you’ve got to have a tough culture’

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Roschon Johnson carries forth ‘business as usual’

Dallas Morning News: Everything is bigger in Texas, including the overreactions to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about West Virginia: Mountaineers vulnerable on offensive line

247Sports: Longhorns will have lengthy shopping list for NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason

247Sports: Morning Brew: Of course UT brass, who spent $76 million to get football where it is right now, supports Sark

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns working to close strong on the offensive line

Inside Texas: Looking deeper at Kirk Herbstreit talking Texas

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Chris Del Conte expresses support for Steve Sarkisian

Texas releases West Virginia depth chart

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Lone 2023 commit Jamel Johnson sees big rise in updated Top247 rankings

247Sports: Four-star wide receiver Matthew Golden updates recruitment

247Sports: Mike at Night: More OL recruiting notes from the weekend

247Sports: Four-star commit Armani Winfield discusses communication with Texas, Michigan State

247Sports: Texas visit rates highly for five-star Arlington Bowie OL Devon Campbell

247Sports: Five-star running back Rueben Owens II has two schools on mind amid deep playoff run

247Sports: Texas HS Football: Where to see top prospects face off in second round, streaming links

Inside Texas: JTEN: Kam Dewberry, Isaiah Robinson, Jaylon Guilbeau

Inside Texas: Jamarion Miller: Running through records and playoffs

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Why R.J. Sneed needs to be more involved on Saturday

Our Daily Bears: Baylor rises to No. 11 in CFP rankings

Our Daily Bears: Sad to Announce: Kendall Kaut and Travis Roeder are leaving ODB on November 30th

Frogs O’ War: Down and Out: TCU football’s injury report is brutal for Kansas

Frogs O’ War: Quick Look: Kansas Jayhawks

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU drops to No. 13 in CFP rankings

Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State 80, UMass Lowell 58

The Smoking Musket: The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Kansas State — it’s getting hard to watch

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Mac Jones went from child model to the NFL’s hottest rookie QB

SB Nation: 3 dumb arena names inspired by the Staples Center becoming ‘Crypto.com Arena’

SB Nation: The McCarthy Chronicles: Cowboys send a message indicative of their championship culture

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson has been named a 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalist.