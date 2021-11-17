Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Shane Buechele bumped up to Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster

Former Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele, who earned his starting stripes at first as a true freshman at Texas under former head coach Charlie Strong, has been activated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster, according to NFL Insider.
#Chiefs are expected to add QB Shane Buechele to their roster today from the practice squad, source said.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 16, 2021
Buechele was signed by the Chiefs as undrafted free agent in May earlier this year.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Sarkisian needs to get hands on the defense, too
Austin American-Statesman: Beard: ‘If you’re going to be tough, you’ve got to have a tough culture’
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Roschon Johnson carries forth ‘business as usual’
Dallas Morning News: Everything is bigger in Texas, including the overreactions to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns
Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about West Virginia: Mountaineers vulnerable on offensive line
247Sports: Longhorns will have lengthy shopping list for NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason
247Sports: Morning Brew: Of course UT brass, who spent $76 million to get football where it is right now, supports Sark
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns working to close strong on the offensive line
Inside Texas: Looking deeper at Kirk Herbstreit talking Texas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Chris Del Conte expresses support for Steve Sarkisian
Texas releases West Virginia depth chart
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Lone 2023 commit Jamel Johnson sees big rise in updated Top247 rankings
247Sports: Four-star wide receiver Matthew Golden updates recruitment
247Sports: Mike at Night: More OL recruiting notes from the weekend
247Sports: Four-star commit Armani Winfield discusses communication with Texas, Michigan State
247Sports: Texas visit rates highly for five-star Arlington Bowie OL Devon Campbell
247Sports: Five-star running back Rueben Owens II has two schools on mind amid deep playoff run
247Sports: Texas HS Football: Where to see top prospects face off in second round, streaming links
Inside Texas: JTEN: Kam Dewberry, Isaiah Robinson, Jaylon Guilbeau
Inside Texas: Jamarion Miller: Running through records and playoffs
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Why R.J. Sneed needs to be more involved on Saturday
Our Daily Bears: Baylor rises to No. 11 in CFP rankings
Our Daily Bears: Sad to Announce: Kendall Kaut and Travis Roeder are leaving ODB on November 30th
Frogs O’ War: Down and Out: TCU football’s injury report is brutal for Kansas
Frogs O’ War: Quick Look: Kansas Jayhawks
Crimson and Cream Machine: OU drops to No. 13 in CFP rankings
Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State 80, UMass Lowell 58
The Smoking Musket: The Sober Mid-Week Stats Review: Kansas State — it’s getting hard to watch
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Mac Jones went from child model to the NFL’s hottest rookie QB
SB Nation: 3 dumb arena names inspired by the Staples Center becoming ‘Crypto.com Arena’
SB Nation: The McCarthy Chronicles: Cowboys send a message indicative of their championship culture
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson has been named a 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalist.
Doak Walker semifinalists:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2021
Tyler Allgeier, BYU
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Breece Hall, Iowa St
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio St
Sincere McCormick, UTSA
Bijan Robinson, Texas
Abram Smith, Baylor
Sean Tucker, Syracuse
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas St
Kenneth Walker, III, Michigan St
Loading comments...