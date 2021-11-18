Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas Forward Tre Mitchell: HC Chris Beard practices ‘like we’re about to play in the national championship’

First-year men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is emphasizing a strong culture for the Texas Longhorns team, forward Tre Mitchell told reporters at the Northern Colorado win.

“[What we’ve shown in the first two home games] is something that we expect from each other every single day,” Mitchell said Wednesday after the game, according to 247Sports. “It’s something that’s emphasized every day in practice. We get coached every day like we’re about to play in the national championship. I think that’s what makes us special, because we have a coaching staff that pushes us and players that are willing to respond.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas learning that Vic Schaefer demands perfection out there

Austin American-Statesman: No. 12 Texas shakes off a slow start to pounds its way past SEMO

Austin American-Statesman: Texas goes on attack early, chews up Northern Colorado

247Sports: The Insider: Latest on Jordan Whittington, Sarkisian’s roster overhaul and more

247Sports: Chris Beard unhappy with second-half lull in No. 8 Texas’ win over Northern Colorado, 62-49

Inside Texas: How to handle the portal, how to play defense

Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Misty taste of moonshine...

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Quick thoughts from No. 8 Texas’ 62-49 win over Northern Colorado

No. 8 Texas beats Northern Colorado 61-46

No. 8 Texas vs. Northern Colorado gamethread

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas heading to Morgantown

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Five-star DL David Hicks recaps weekend Texas visit

247Sports: Crystal Ballin: VIP intel on new pick for the Longhorns

247Sports: Four-Star ATH Larry Turner-Gooden makes return trip to Texas

247Sports: Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend

247Sports: Where Texas stands with prospects in the updated 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports: Mike at Night: Defensive back recruiting updates for 2022 and 2023

Inside Texas: Despite Texas’ poor season, recruiting tailwinds exist

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Four takeaways from Baylor’s 92-47 win over Central Arkansas

Frogs O’ War: TCU vs. Oklahoma State: 3 things we learned

Cowboys Ride For Free: Friday Night Highlights: Playoffs begin

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers head to Charleston Classic

Bring On The Cats: Time to put up or shut up, K-State fans

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State 79 - Omaha 64

Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: Stony Brook

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Bills defense isn’t just scary, it’s legendary

SB Nation: Who loses minutes when Klay Thompson returns?

SB Nation: Burning the tape and stressing team accountability is the only way for the Falcons to move forward

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

It’s Roschon Johnson time this weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers.