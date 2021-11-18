Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas Forward Tre Mitchell: HC Chris Beard practices ‘like we’re about to play in the national championship’

First-year men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is emphasizing a strong culture for the Texas Longhorns team, forward Tre Mitchell told reporters at the Northern Colorado win.
“[What we’ve shown in the first two home games] is something that we expect from each other every single day,” Mitchell said Wednesday after the game, according to 247Sports. “It’s something that’s emphasized every day in practice. We get coached every day like we’re about to play in the national championship. I think that’s what makes us special, because we have a coaching staff that pushes us and players that are willing to respond.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas heading to Morgantown
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- It’s Roschon Johnson time this weekend against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
With Bijan Robinson out for the year, Roschon Johnson has a chance this Saturday to lead from the front.— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 17, 2021
Story from @josephcook89 (FREE) #HookEm https://t.co/Lww1jAaN5C
