Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas heading to Morgantown

The Texas Longhorns are in need of any sort of positive news.

For the first time in school history, Texas lost to Kansas on the road - cementing their first five-game losing streak since 1956. Now the Longhorns head to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a literal must-win game if they want to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time since Charlie Strong’s last year on the sidelines.

The Mountaineers are in the same spot - sitting 4-6 on the year with just two weeks left to play. They’ve been the definition of up-and-down this season, taking the Oklahoma Sooners to the brink while also being blown out by the Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats. What do the Mountaineers bring to the table and what, if anything, can Texas do to stop the current skid?

