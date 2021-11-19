How to watch Texas at West Virginia: Time, TV channel, streaming, odds

The Texas Longhorns are running out of time to gain bowl eligibility, needing to win both of their next two games to find themselves in the postseason.

That journey starts on Saturday in Morgantown against another 4-6 squad, the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are hoping to end their own disappointing season on a relatively high note. West Virginia is coming off of a two-game losing streak in which their offense has managed to score just 20 total points. They now take on a Texas defense that has allowed 87 total points in its last two games and is in need of answers.

Texas will be without their top offensive weapon, sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who is out for the season with an elbow injury. Senior Keilan Robinson and junior Roschon Johnson will both try to fill in the big shoes left behind.

Injury Report:

Freshman WR Jaden Alexis (knee) — out

RS Freshman WR Troy Omeire (knee) — out

Sophomore TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder) — out

Freshman CB Ishmael Ibraheem (knee) — out

Senior OL Denzel Okafor (knee) — out

Senior DE Jacoby Jones (foot) — out

Sophomore RB Bijan Robinson (elbow) — out

Senior CB Josh Thompson (leg) — out

How to Watch:

TV: ESPN2

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Odds: The Mountaineers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 44 degrees and cloudy at kickoff