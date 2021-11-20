No. 8 Texas hosts San Jose State

In the midst of a five-game homestand, the No. 8 Texas Longhorns host the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday at the Erwin Center in the second game of the Abe Lemons Classic.

Texas held Northern Colorado to 49 points by forcing 20 turnovers on Wednesday, but head coach Chris Beard was frustrated after the game because the Longhorns were outscored by 11 points in the second half by the Bears. So Texas is looking for a more complete performance against the 1-2 Spartans.

Better guard play would help — senior guard Andrew Jones only scored four points in 26 minutes against Northern Colorado on 1-of-8 shooting. Senior guard Marcus Carr was more efficient, scoring seven points on 3-of-4 shooting, but is still trying to find the right balance of aggressiveness and getting his teammates involved.

Junior forward Tre Mitchell isn’t having any issues finding his game, however — the UMass transfer scored 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds in 21 minutes after starting against Northern Colorado.

As for San Jose State, the Spartans enter the game with the No. 301 offense and the No. 333 defense in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency ratings, but do shoot the ball well from distance.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 5:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are 29-point favorites over the Spartans, according to DraftKings.

