Texas is a two-point favorite to Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday to face the Kansas State Wildcats in the regular-season finale and the outright finale for head coach Steve Sarkisian in his first season as a two-point favorite, according to DraftKings.*

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Central on FOX, preceded by Senior Day festivities for the Longhorns.

Texas is in the midst of an historic six-game losing streak that could stretch to seven games with both quarterbacks banged up — junior Casey Thompson aggravated his thumb injury late in Saturday’s loss to West Virginia and redshirt freshman Hudson Card suffered an ankle injury. The status of both players is currently unclear, but the Longhorns will be without star sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who dislocated his elbow against Kansas.

Kansas State may once again have its own quarterback issues after Skylar Thompson was carted off the field in Saturday’s loss to Baylor with a left leg injury. Thompson missed two games earlier in the season with a knee injury and dealt with a season-ending injury in 2020. And backup Will Howard has only appeared once in the last seven games, leaving third-stringer Jaren Lewis as the option against the Bears — Lewis threw an interception in his only pass attempt.

At 7-4 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play, the Wildcats are bowl eligible under third-year head coach Chris Klieman and look to even an all-time series the Longhorns currently lead 11-10. In Manhattan last year, a Kansas State team depleted by injuries and COVID was blown out 69-31 a year after Texas pulled out a narrow 27-24 win in Austin.

