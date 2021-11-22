Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Could former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops land at Florida?

We’re not going to talk about the Texas Longhorns today.
We’re going to talk about the Florida Gators, who recently fired head coach Dan Mullen.
Orlando Sentinel sports columnist Mike Bianchi believes former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops might be the guy to replace Mullen, too.
“I certainly understand the logic of making a coaching change,” Bianchi wrote for the Sentinel, per 247Sports. “It is the easy and popular decision for an AD to fire a coach who is now 5-6 this season (the first time he has had a losing record at UF) and is 2-9 against his last 11 Power 5 opponents. However, unless (Florida athletic director Scott) Stricklin has some huge, hush-hush ace-in-the-hole hire up his sleeve — unless he has clandestinely convinced Bob Stoops to come out retirement (and, yes, I’m hearing Stoops might be interested) or unless he believes he can persuade Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to come to Gainesville — then perhaps Stricklin should keep Mullen.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: As football crashes and burns, Texas has become a basketball school
Austin American-Statesman: No easy answers, no easy fix for 4-7 Texas
Austin American-Statesman: Thompson, Card both get thrown around Morgantown
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas has lots to mull (and fix) as it sputters to season’s end
Austin American-Statesman: How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their latest Big 12 loss
Austin American-Statesman: How our five pregame questions facing Texas worked out
Austin American-Statesman: 3 takeaways as Texas falls in Morgantown for sixth straight loss
Dallas Morning News: National reaction to Texas’ loss to West Virginia: Business as usual for Texas haters
Dallas Morning News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian believes Longhorns’ future is ‘very bright’ despite historical awfulness
Dallas Morning News: Texas quick hits: Keilan Robinson gives run game a lift vs. West Virginia, and more
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ loss to West Virginia: Longhorns get off to bad start, lose 6th straight
247Sports: Eliminated from bowl contention, Texas hears, sings familiar tunes in loss to West Virginia
247Sports: Morning Brew: Del Conte adding to Texas’ athletic department executive staff
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian ‘feels for our players’ amid difficult stretch for Texas
Inside Texas: 2021 West Virginia Postmortem: Offense
Inside Texas: 2021 West Virginia Postmortem: Defense/special teams
Inside Texas: Snap Judgements: No answers from the Longhorns
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas is a two-point favorite vs. Kansas State
No. 8 Texas rolls past San Jose State, 79-45
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 31-23 loss to West Virginia
Texas falls to West Virginia, 31-23, as losing streak reaches six games
Texas vs. West Virginia: Game thread
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Confidence ratings on Texas targets
247Sports: Five-star WR Evan Stewart still has three schools on his mind
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: An interesting time in Sark’s tenure; recruiting rundown
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: Who won Week 12 in the Big 12?
Our Daily Bears: November Bears — Baylor is playing its best football when it matters most
Our Daily Bears: Shapen Up Another Victory: Four takeaways from Baylor’s 20-10 win over Kansas State
Viva the Matadors: Breakdown of Texas Tech’s 2022 baseball schedule
Frogs O’ War: TCU vs. Kansas: 3 things we learned
Frogs O’ War: TCU Head Coach Candidate Profile: Sonny Dykes
Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Well, that happened
Frogs O’ War: TCU 31, Kansas 28: Not today
Crimson and Cream Machine: Recap: OU holds off Iowa State for a 28-21 win
Cowboys Ride For Free: Pokes clinch Big 12 championship berth; shut out Red Raiders in Lubbock
Cowboys Ride For Free: A look at Oklahoma State commits
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia rallies for third place finish over Clemson in Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic
The Smoking Musket: What I think after getting to five, staying alive
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia keeps bowl hope alive with win over the Texas Longhorns
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Cyclones shoot past Grambling State
Bring On The Cats: Wildcats drop home finale 20-10
Rock Chalk Talk: Kwamie Lassiter II’s quiet career ascension
Rock Chalk Talk: A (semi) statistical recap of TCU
Rock Chalk Talk: Recap: KU hangs with TCU, falls 31-28
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Joe Mixon bulldozed Bengals teammate J’Marr Chase on one of his angry runs
SB Nation: Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s point is the softest NFL taunting penalty yet
SB Nation: Cam Newton: A cathartic return of a once in a lifetime player
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball couldn’t get past the Tennessee Volunteers in overtime.
Final from Knoxville. #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/BoYGFQO4xa— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 21, 2021
- Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy had a day filling in for the Arizona Cardinals.
Colt McCoy went OFF today against the Seahawks: 35-44, 328 passing yards and 2 passing TDs. pic.twitter.com/HY3TXKBEt0— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 22, 2021
Loading comments...