Longhorn Republic Podcast: West Virginia and a lost season

The Texas Longhorns saw their hopes for a bowl game go up in smoke Saturday as they fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers, extending the losing streak to six games in the process.

The Longhorns once again saw a very winnable game slip away late, no thanks to injuries to both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card late in the game as they tried to mount their final comeback. The Texas defense gave up 459 yards - including 252 on explosive plays - while allowing the Mountaineers to convert on 60 percent of their third-down conversions. Jarret Doege had no problems with the Texas defense, passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns - without turning the ball over.

Now Texas has one more chance as they welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to Austin for Senior Day. With a win over KSU, they could snap the losing streak, send their seniors out with a much-needed win and close the season on a relatively positive note.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )