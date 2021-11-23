Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson dismisses transfer portal rumors, will return to program in 2022

When a program like the Texas Longhorns’ falls on hard time, and with the news addition of the NCAA transfer portal, rumors tend to swirl this time of year for guys like stud sophomore running back Bijan Robinson. But Bijan’s bigger than that, apparently.
“I’ll be here next year,” Robinson told 247Sports.
And that, folks, is all we need to hear.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 6 Baylor Bears men’s basketball jumped the No. 8 Longhorns in the latest AP Poll.
That's final from Ferrell! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/vpWh56mF1Y— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 20, 2021
- Could the Big 12 Conference champion make it to the College Football Playoff?
"Look out for Oklahoma State."— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 16, 2021
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on #OKState as perhaps the Big 12's best team and best hope for landing a spot in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/qU4YQhSGNo
