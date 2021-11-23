Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson dismisses transfer portal rumors, will return to program in 2022

When a program like the Texas Longhorns’ falls on hard time, and with the news addition of the NCAA transfer portal, rumors tend to swirl this time of year for guys like stud sophomore running back Bijan Robinson. But Bijan’s bigger than that, apparently.

“I’ll be here next year,” Robinson told 247Sports.

And that, folks, is all we need to hear.

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 6 Baylor Bears men’s basketball jumped the No. 8 Longhorns in the latest AP Poll.

Could the Big 12 Conference champion make it to the College Football Playoff?