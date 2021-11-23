 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas releases Kansas State depth chart

Sophomore cornerback Jahdae Barron is now a co-starter as junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington returns to the depth chart.

By Wescott Eberts
Texas v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns don’t have much to play for on Friday against the Kansas State Wildcats, though there is still an outside shot at making a bowl game with a 5-7 record and returning players do have a chance to position themselves heading into an offseason that promises high level of attrition.

This week’s depth chart features several key changes reflecting that positioning, as well as injury updates.

Kansas State depth chart

QB Casey Thompson --or-- 11 Hudson Card 1 Ben Ballard 16
RB Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Gabriel Watson 33
WR Kelvontay Dixon --or-- 16 Jordan Whittington 4 Casey Cain 88
WR Marcus Washington 15 Kai Money 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Al'Vonte Woodard 9
TE Cade Brewer 80 Jared Wiley --or-- 18 Gunnar Helm 85
LT Christian Jones 70 Andrej Karic 69
LG Junior Angilau 75 Hayden Conner 76 Isaiah Hookfin 73
C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 Rafiti Ghirmai 74
RG Tope Imade 67 Hayden Conner 76 Isaiah Hookfin 73
RT Derek Kerstetter 68 Andrej Karic 69
Defense
BUCK END Ray Thornton 46 Ovie Oghoufo 18 DJ Harris Jr. 40
NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Myron Warren 92
DT Moro Ojomo 98 Vernon Broughton 45 Sawyer Goram-Welch 91
JACK END Alfred Collins 95 Jett Bush 43 Barryn Sorrell
SLB Ovie Oghoufo 18 Ben Davis 6
MIKE Luke Brockermeyer 47 Jaylan Ford 41 Devin Richardson 30
WILL DeMarvion Overshown 0 David Gbenda 33 Ayodele Adeoye 40
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Darion Dunn 4 Jamier Johnson 31
SS BJ Foster 25 Chris Adimora 1 Anthony Cook 11
FS Brenden Schooler --or-- 14 Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey II 27
CB Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Kitan Crawford 21
STAR Anthony Cook 11 Jerrin Thompson 28 Chris Adimora 1
Special Teams
PK Cameron Dicker 17 Bert Auburn 45
P Cameron Dicker 17 Isaac Pearson 49 Ryan Bucjevski 8
H Zach Edwards 43 Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 49
DS Justin Mader 54 Zach Edwards 43
KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7
PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Brenden Schooler 14
  • Junior quarterback Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card are listed as co-starters with both players day to day after Thompson aggravated this thumb injury against West Virginia and Card suffered an ankle injury. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday that Thompson is the most likely starter, so he’s listed first on the depth chart.
  • Freshman running back Jonathon Brooks is day to day with the shoulder injury sustained against Kansas, but he’s likely out for the game since he’s not on the depth chart.
  • Junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington is back on the depth chart after his return from his broken clavicle, but redshirt freshman wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon is listed ahead of Whittington as the co-starter. Whittington is clearly working himself back into shape — he failed to record a catch against the Mountaineers.
  • In a positive sign for the future of sophomore guard Isaiah Hookfin, he’s listed as the third-string player at both guard positions this week.
  • Sophomore nose tackle Myron Warren is no longer listed as the fourth-string nose tackle.
  • Sophomore Marcus Tillman Jr. is no longer listed as the fourth-team Will linebacker.
  • Sophomore cornerback Jahdae Barron has seen his playing time increase in recent weeks and he’s now listed as a co-starter over sophomore Kitan Crawford with super senior Darion Dunn listed as the backup to senior D’Shawn Jamison.

