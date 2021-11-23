Texas releases Kansas State depth chart

The Texas Longhorns don’t have much to play for on Friday against the Kansas State Wildcats, though there is still an outside shot at making a bowl game with a 5-7 record and returning players do have a chance to position themselves heading into an offseason that promises high level of attrition.
This week’s depth chart features several key changes reflecting that positioning, as well as injury updates.
Kansas State depth chart
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Casey Thompson --or--
|11
|Hudson Card
|1
|Ben Ballard
|16
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Gabriel Watson
|33
|WR
|Kelvontay Dixon --or--
|16
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Casey Cain
|88
|WR
|Marcus Washington
|15
|Kai Money
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Al'Vonte Woodard
|9
|TE
|Cade Brewer
|80
|Jared Wiley --or--
|18
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|LT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Junior Angilau
|75
|Hayden Conner
|76
|Isaiah Hookfin
|73
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Logan Parr
|71
|Rafiti Ghirmai
|74
|RG
|Tope Imade
|67
|Hayden Conner
|76
|Isaiah Hookfin
|73
|RT
|Derek Kerstetter
|68
|Andrej Karic
|69
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ray Thornton
|46
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|DJ Harris Jr.
|40
|NT
|Keondre Coburn
|99
|T'Vondre Sweat
|93
|Byron Murphy II
|90
|Myron Warren
|92
|DT
|Moro Ojomo
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|91
|JACK END
|Alfred Collins
|95
|Jett Bush
|43
|Barryn Sorrell
|SLB
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Ben Davis
|6
|MIKE
|Luke Brockermeyer
|47
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Devin Richardson
|30
|WILL
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|David Gbenda
|33
|Ayodele Adeoye
|40
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Darion Dunn
|4
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|SS
|BJ Foster
|25
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Anthony Cook
|11
|FS
|Brenden Schooler --or--
|14
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey II
|27
|CB
|Jahdae Barron --or--
|23
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|STAR
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|Chris Adimora
|1
|Special Teams
|PK
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Bert Auburn
|45
|P
|Cameron Dicker
|17
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Ryan Bucjevski
|8
|H
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Hudson Card
|1
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|DS
|Justin Mader
|54
|Zach Edwards
|43
|KR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|PR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenden Schooler
|14
- Junior quarterback Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card are listed as co-starters with both players day to day after Thompson aggravated this thumb injury against West Virginia and Card suffered an ankle injury. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday that Thompson is the most likely starter, so he’s listed first on the depth chart.
- Freshman running back Jonathon Brooks is day to day with the shoulder injury sustained against Kansas, but he’s likely out for the game since he’s not on the depth chart.
- Junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington is back on the depth chart after his return from his broken clavicle, but redshirt freshman wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon is listed ahead of Whittington as the co-starter. Whittington is clearly working himself back into shape — he failed to record a catch against the Mountaineers.
- In a positive sign for the future of sophomore guard Isaiah Hookfin, he’s listed as the third-string player at both guard positions this week.
- Sophomore nose tackle Myron Warren is no longer listed as the fourth-string nose tackle.
- Sophomore Marcus Tillman Jr. is no longer listed as the fourth-team Will linebacker.
- Sophomore cornerback Jahdae Barron has seen his playing time increase in recent weeks and he’s now listed as a co-starter over sophomore Kitan Crawford with super senior Darion Dunn listed as the backup to senior D’Shawn Jamison.
