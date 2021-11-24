Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Baylor HC Dave Aranda, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell among finalists for LSU job

The Advocate and other outlets are reporting that Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell are finalists alongside Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Bill Napier for the LSU Tigers job, replacing Ed Oregeron. Aranda, as you might remember, was defensive coordinator at LSU during their 2019 championship run.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas releases Kansas State depth chart
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Linebacker Luke Brockermeyer reportedly suffered a knee injury in practice this week.
Morning Brew @Horns247: #Texas junior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer suffers knee injury in Tuesday's practice, sources tell Horns247. https://t.co/GN2VDRPL5e.— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) November 23, 2021
