Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Baylor HC Dave Aranda, Iowa State HC Matt Campbell among finalists for LSU job

The Advocate and other outlets are reporting that Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell are finalists alongside Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Bill Napier for the LSU Tigers job, replacing Ed Oregeron. Aranda, as you might remember, was defensive coordinator at LSU during their 2019 championship run.

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas, which was picked third in the Big 12, might end up last

Dallas Morning News: As Steve Sarkisian caps debut season, the Longhorns are in for a major offseason overhaul

Inside Texas: Texas seniors discuss their favorite memories

Texas releases Kansas State depth chart

247Sports: Two in-state schools standing out for 2023 CB Vernon Glover Jr.

247Sports: Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook dives into high interest level in Texas

Inside Texas: Recruiting notes: Ashton Cozart, Braxton Myers, Jordan Nabors

Inside Texas: Flyover Recruiting Notebook: Bowen, Sanders, Deblanc, Moore

Our Daily Bears: First Look: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Our Daily Bears: Baylor rises to No. 8 in CFB Playoff rankings

Viva the Matadors: Offense is a no-show in an embarrassing performance at home

Frogs O’ War: Quick Look: Iowa State Cyclones

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU ascends to No. 10 in CFP rankings

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia heads to Lawrence for a primetime showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Thank you, Greg Eisworth

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Thank you, Connor Assalley

Bring On The Cats: Too Little Late: No. 14 Illinois 72, Kansas State 64

Linebacker Luke Brockermeyer reportedly suffered a knee injury in practice this week.