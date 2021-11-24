Texas provides an injury update for the Kansas State game

Another starter for the Texas Longhorns will miss Friday’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats — the school announced on Wednesday evening that junior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer is out after sustaining a knee injury in Tuesday’s practice.

The starter at middle linebacker, Brockermeyer is a former walk on and the team’s second-leading tackler with 72 stops. Brockermeyer also has five tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. His backup on the depth chart is sophomore Jaylan Ford, the team’s third-leading tackler.

The team’s leading tackler and other starting inside linebacker, senior DeMarvion Overshown could also miss the game with a foot injury that limited him against West Virginia. Along with redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card (ankle), Overshown is a game-time decision.

A defensive starter will return for Texas, however, as super senior defensive end Jacoby Jones is recovered after suffering a foot injury against Oklahoma that required surgery. Jones has missed the last five games after recording 19 tackles in the first six contests.