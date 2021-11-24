Texas QB target Devin Brown decommits from USC

In a long-expected decision, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown announced his decommitment from the USC Trojans on Wednesday evening.

Thank you USC for everything. No lost love. pic.twitter.com/ZLwvaH5iSc — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) November 25, 2021

The news comes more than a year after Brown committed to the Trojans less than three weeks after receiving his offer and a little more than nine weeks after Clay Helton was fired as the USC head coach.

The 6’3, 189-pounder officially stuck with his pledge over that stretch even as he considered other options, including taking official visits to Texas, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. The Longhorns offered Brown in October and hosted him for the game against the Jayhawks earlier this month as head coach Steve Sarkisian increased his pursuit of a second quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class to join California standout Maalik Murphy.

On Monday, Sarkisian publicly opened up the quarterback competition during the offseason after the recent struggles of junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card as freshman Charles Wright fell off the depth chart in favor of walk-on Ben Ballard.

With redshirt freshman CJ Stroud now entrenched as a likely multi-year starter for the Buckeyes, the Longhorns can offer the appeal of early playing time, also a selling point for the Fighting Irish, who will lose starter Jack Coan following the season.

A consensus four-star prospect, Brown is ranked as the No. 59 player nationally and the No. 5 quarterback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.