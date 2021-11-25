Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas prepares to close the season against Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns have one more shot to snap the losing streak, welcoming in an equally injured but much more successful Kansas State Wildcats team to close out the regular season.

Kansas State is potentially without quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is dealing with a significant injury suffered against the Baylor Bears a week ago. Two untested backups are set to relive him, so the Wildcats will likely lean on star running back Deuce Vaughn, who currently sits No. 4 in the conference in rushing yards and second in touchdowns. They also bring with them one of the scariest rushers in the conference Felix Anudike-Uzomah - who leads the Big 12 in sacks and sits just one-half sack behind Jalen Pitre for the conference high in tackles for loss.

What will it take for a battered Texas team to close this season out with some pride and a win?

