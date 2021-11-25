4-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau flips back to Texas from TCU

The recruitment of Jaylon Guilbeau has now come full circle.

The consensus four-star cornerback from Port Arthur Memorial committed to the Texas Longhorns for a second time on Thanksgiving, flipping from the TCU Horned Frogs.

A 5’11.5, 175-pounder, Guilbeau picked up his offer from the former Texas coaching staff in February 2020 and pledged to the Horns that September. When star quarterback Quinn Ewers decommitted several weeks later, Guilbeau publicly wavered with his pledge, but stuck with it initially.

This summer, he took two trips to Austin sandwiched between visits to Texas A&M — including one visit to the Forty Acres following his July decommitment — but in late September, it was TCU that was able to secure Gilbeau’s pledge. With the firing of legendary Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, however, the Longhorns gained some buzz with Guilbeau once again, generating enough momentum over the last week to secure his second pledge to Texas.

Bringing Guilbeau back into the class fills a need for head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program at the cornerback position — the only other cornerback pledge is Ronald Lewis, the lowest-rated non-specialist, though Denton Ryan safety Austin Jordan could also play cornerback in college. Texas doesn’t have much depth at the position overall unless seniors D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook decide to return next year, though that’s still an open possibility with neither initially listed as Senior Day participants on Friday.

Guilbeau is ranked as the No. 163 player nationally and the No. 20 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the 23rd pledge in a 2022 class for Texas that ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12.