How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State: Time, TV channel, streaming, odds

The 4-7 Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday in an effort to end the program’s six-game losing streak by notching a win against the 7-4 Kansas State Wildcats.
Head coach Chris Klieman’s team saw it’s four-game winning streak snapped last week in a home loss to Baylor as Texas gets its final chance to bounce back this season and earn a shot at securing a bowl invite despite the losing record.
The Longhorns are also putting a four-game winning streak against the Wildcats on the line, representing the program’s longest streak of success versus Kansas State, as well as a four-game home winning streak and 8-3 overall home record.
With Texas battling injuries at quarterback, running back, and linebacker, a high-scoring blowout like last year’s 69-31 win in Manhattan seems highly unlikely, both because of the strength of this Kansas State defense and the inconsistent ability of the Longhorns offense to move the football.
But perhaps head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team have enough fortitude to send out the senior class with a home win to end the regular season.
- Texas set to recognize 29 seniors against Kansas State
- Texas releases Kansas State depth chart
- Texas QB target Devin Brown decommits from USC
- Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas prepares to close the season against Kansas State
- BON Roundtable: Texas hosts Kansas State to close the regular season
- Previewing Texas vs. Kansas State: Can the Longhorns contain Deuce Vaughn?
- 4-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau flips back to Texas from TCU
- 4-star RB Jamarion Miller flips from Texas to Alabama
Injury Report:
- Freshman WR Jaden Alexis (knee) — out
- RS Freshman WR Troy Omeire (knee) — out
- Sophomore TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder) — out
- Freshman CB Ishmael Ibraheem (knee) — out
- Senior OL Denzel Okafor (knee) — out
- Sophomore RB Bijan Robinson (elbow) — out
- Senior CB Josh Thompson (leg) — out
- Freshman RB Jonathon Brooks (shoulder) — out
- Junior LB Luke Brockermeyer (knee) — out
- Redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card (ankle) — game-time decision
- Senior LB DeMarvion Overshown (foot) — game-time decision
- Senior DE Jacoby Jones (foot) — available
How to Watch:
TV: FOX
Time: 11:00 a.m. Central
Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953
Online Streaming: FOXSports.com/live
Odds: The Longhorns are a three-point favorite, according to DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Weather: 52 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff
Loading comments...