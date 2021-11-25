How to watch Texas vs. Kansas State: Time, TV channel, streaming, odds

The 4-7 Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday in an effort to end the program’s six-game losing streak by notching a win against the 7-4 Kansas State Wildcats.

Head coach Chris Klieman’s team saw it’s four-game winning streak snapped last week in a home loss to Baylor as Texas gets its final chance to bounce back this season and earn a shot at securing a bowl invite despite the losing record.

The Longhorns are also putting a four-game winning streak against the Wildcats on the line, representing the program’s longest streak of success versus Kansas State, as well as a four-game home winning streak and 8-3 overall home record.

With Texas battling injuries at quarterback, running back, and linebacker, a high-scoring blowout like last year’s 69-31 win in Manhattan seems highly unlikely, both because of the strength of this Kansas State defense and the inconsistent ability of the Longhorns offense to move the football.

But perhaps head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team have enough fortitude to send out the senior class with a home win to end the regular season.

Injury Report:

Freshman WR Jaden Alexis (knee) — out

RS Freshman WR Troy Omeire (knee) — out

Sophomore TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder) — out

Freshman CB Ishmael Ibraheem (knee) — out

Senior OL Denzel Okafor (knee) — out

Sophomore RB Bijan Robinson (elbow) — out

Senior CB Josh Thompson (leg) — out

Freshman RB Jonathon Brooks (shoulder) — out

Junior LB Luke Brockermeyer (knee) — out

Redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card (ankle) — game-time decision

Senior LB DeMarvion Overshown (foot) — game-time decision

Senior DE Jacoby Jones (foot) — available

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: FOXSports.com/live

Odds: The Longhorns are a three-point favorite, according to DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 52 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff