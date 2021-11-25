4-star RB Jamarion Miller flips from Texas to Alabama

The second bit of big recruiting news for the Texas Longhorns on Thanksgiving didn’t break in favor of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program, as Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller announced his flip from the Longhorns to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 5’10, 195-pounder committed to Texas in late June only days after taking his official visit to the Forty Acres, but Alabama ramped up its pursuit of Miller in recent weeks, quietly hosting him for an official visit last month and securing his commitment on Thursday.

As the No. 102 player nationally and the No. 7 running back in the country, Miller is a talented prospect who racked up 47 rushing touchdowns and more than 4,600 rushing yards on 8.2 yards per carry during his productive high school career.

But Sarkisian noted on Monday that running back is the position that he feels the best about moving forward with sophomore Bijan Robinson already committed to returning and playing another year for the Longhorns and Klein Cain’s Jaydon Blue committed in the 2022 class, Miller was a luxury take in this cycle. Texas still has plenty of depth for next season, but may need to take two running backs in 2023 now.