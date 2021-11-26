Texas QB Hudson Card and LB DeMarvion Overshown out against Kansas State

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card (ankle) and senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (foot) will both miss Saturday’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats, the school announced on Friday morning.

Card was injured last week in Morgantown when he was hit late after attempting a pass. Unless Texas wins and sneaks into a bowl game with a losing record, Card will finish his second season on the Forty Acres completing 51-of-83 passes for 590 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception with 26 carries for 16 yards and one touchdown in two starts.

The leading tackler for the Longhorns with 74 stops (38 solo), Overshown added 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one blocked punt. Overshown was recognized on Senior Day, his last appearance at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as a player.

With Overshown and junior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer out, the Horns will be without both starting inside linebackers, as well starting cornerback Josh Thompson and starting running back Bijan Robinson.

Additionally, walk-on quarterback Ben Ballard will wear No. 16 while serving as the backup to starter Casey Thompson in case he’s pressed into action.