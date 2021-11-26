4-star WR Armani Winfield decommits from Texas

For the second time in two days, the Texas Longhorns suffered a decommitment in the 2022 recruiting class as Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield opted to reopen his recruitment as the Horns were facing off against the Kansas State Wildcats in Austin.

The 6’2, 180-pounder committed to Texas shortly after head coach Steve Sarkisian was hired — in fact, he made his decision while Sarkisian was calling plays for Alabama in the national title game.

Over the summer, however, Winfield started to waiver, taking official visits to LSU and Michigan State. The Spartans loomed as the most serious threat for months and the contract extension signed by head coach Mel Tucker on Wednesday likely helped Winfield make the decision to end his commitment to the Longhorns.

In the immediate aftermath of Winfield’s announcement, two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions were placed in favor of Michigan State, so Winfield’s recruitment may not remain open for much longer.

A consensus four-star prospect, Winfield is ranked as the No. 174 prospect nationally and the No. 25 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His decommitment leaves Texas with 21 commitments in the 2022 recruiting class and only one pledge at the position — Spearman’s Brenen Thompson, the highest-rated recruit in the class.